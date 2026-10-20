PS6 LIVE: Memory and storage cost claims point to expensive price tag

A renowned tech insider claims PS6 memory and storage costs have skyrocketed which suggests Sony's upcoming next-gen console could have an expensive price tag at launch.

Tech specs, along with info about the speculated PS6 handheld console understood to be called Project Canis, have also been previously 'leaked' by the same insider.

Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki recently shared an update on release date and pricing plans for the next-generation PlayStation as anticipation builds.



Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest Sony announcements, release date, price developments, hardware news, specs, specifications and other confirmed updates and rumours about the next-generation PlayStation.

ICYMI: Memory and storage cost claims point to expensive PS6 price tag A renowned gaming hardware insider claims component costs for the expected upcoming PS6 console are expensive which likely means a high price for the console when it launches. On the NeoGAF forum, KeplerL2 said: "RAM + NAND alone is over $680." The insider also claimed these costs were significantly lower when plans for the console were finalised. There is a shortage of crucial components required in the manufacturing of consoles and gaming PCs, such as RAM and GPU, because of tech giants swallowing up large amounts of supply by building AI data centres. It's why console prices have unprecedentedly risen in price, as they're much more expensive to make because of component costs skyrocketing as demand is vastly outweighing supply, instead of deprecating as the technology gets older. PS6 component costs have not been confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Swelling PS6 component costs likely means expensive console price A renowned gaming hardware insider claims component costs for the expected upcoming PS6 console are expensive which likely means a high price for the console when it launches. On the NeoGAF forum, KeplerL2 said: "RAM + NAND alone is over $680." The insider also claimed these costs were significantly lower when plans for the console were finalised. There is a shortage of crucial components required in the manufacturing of consoles and gaming PCs, such as RAM and GPU, because of tech giants swallowing up large amounts of supply by building AI data centres. It's why console prices have unprecedentedly risen in price, as they're much more expensive to make because of component costs skyrocketing as demand is vastly outweighing supply, instead of deprecating as the technology gets older. PS6 component costs have not been confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony official update on PS6 release date and price Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

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