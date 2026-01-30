Jimmy Kimmel mocks Melania Trump's new documentary

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Melania Trump’s new documentary during this week’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue, mocking the film’s financial backing and reception.

Kimmel quipped that Amazon’s reported $75 million investment looks more like a “bribe” than a movie budget and predicted the documentary will underperform at the box office.

He joked that audiences won’t see it, comparing it to the unreleased Epstein files, and ribbed clips of promotional interviews, calling some remarks bland.

