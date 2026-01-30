Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters: What needs to change and improve

Fallout 3 and New Vegas remaster rumours continue to swirl on social media and fans have been revealing what they want to see changed or improved if they happen.



Fallout 3 was the first game in the series that was developed by Bethesda and it was the first 3D one too, releasing in 2008 and going on to scoop a number of Game of the Year gongs. Fallout New Vegas was developed by Obsidian and published by Bethesda, releasing in 2010 to critical acclaim.



WHY NOT READ: Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters: Everything we know so far



Neither remaster has been officially confirmed but they have been heavily rumoured for a number of years, especially since a remaster of Fallout 3 was mentioned in leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda, which was finalised in 2021. Those documents also mentioned The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered which shadow dropped in April 2025.

One Redditor asked the Fallout Subreddit if they would "actually buy" remasters of Fallout 3 and New Vegas if they were to release.

While others in the comments have been unanimous in saying they would love to see both games get remasters, they've also been revealing what specific changes and improvements they would like to see.

One said: "Even if it's just a graphics update, yes. It'd be cool to have options like sprint or even make the power armour work just like it does in Fallout 4. But I'd still get it for just the graphical update and see a prettier Capital and Mojave. Also, it'd be an excuse to play and 100 per cent them again."

A second agreed: "If it's a real remastered then yes. I don't buy every remastered game but Fallout 3 / New Vegas I will make the exception for. Now that anniversary crap they pulled a few months ago I stayed well away from that."

"Yes Bethesda, I would," a third declared.

A fourth commented: "As long as they maintain the quality of the Oblivion remaster (replacing all assets), improve animations, gunplay and add sprinting, I'd buy it without hesitation. It would be great to replay both games with a fresh coat of paint."

And a fifth added: "As long as I'm able to sprint, I'm happy."

Remasters of Fallout 3 and New Vegas have not been officially confirmed and remain rumour at this time.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.