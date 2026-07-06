PS6 LIVE: Release date 'revealed' by insider as Sony rumours heat up

A PS6 release date has been 'revealed' by a gaming industry insider as speculation continues to swirl about when Sony's next PlayStation console could launch.



The PS6 has not yet been officially confirmed by Sony but the company has previously said a new console is "top of mind".

Rumours and speculation about Sony's next console suggest PS6 could launch alongside a handheld device, with leaks pointing to potential technical details and key next-gen upgrades.

Indy100's PS6 live blog below has all the latest PS6 release date news, price rumours, leaks, price Sony announcements, tech specs and updates as they happen.

PS6 release date 'revealed' by insider An insider has declared when the PS6 will launch. X / Twitter user @millieamand, who says in their bio they "work proudly within the entertainment and sport industry", said: "PS6 will launch fall 2027. "Foxconn has already reserved manufacturing capacity for Sony's next PlayStation console, with its master production schedule indicating production is due to start May 2027. Once production is underway, it becomes increasingly expensive for Sony to hold." Sony has not confirmed the PS6 or a release date at the time of writing.

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