Red Dead Redemption 2 next gen port gets key update from insider

A reputable insider has given an encouraging update on the rumoured next gen port of Red Dead Redemption 2.

It's long been rumoured that Rockstar Games is working on bringing RDR2 to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and possibly even Nintendo Switch 2.

The studio confirmed on Thursday (13 November) the original Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are releasing on "Netflix, iOS, Android, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 on 2 December".

Following that announcement, one X / Twitter user mentioned renowned insider NateTheHate in a social media post mocking him as NateTheHate has previously claimed a RDR2 next gen port is in the works.

And he doubled down on that.

NateTheHate replied: "This doesn't negate RDR2 happening."

Further replies from NateTheHate said: "I said I was told it would come a few months after SW2 launch - which is info from the start of 2025. GTA 6 has since been delayed and Rockstar does whatever they want. Release timelines can change.

"Was told about RDR2, specifically. I can't imagine my contacts confused RDR1 for RDR2 but will try to get an update."

NateTheHate's latest comments were posted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and Redditors have been having their say about the latest claims in the comments.

One said: "Don't know why people here are so skeptical. Maybe without the Switch 2 being a factor I could understand people having doubts but this new upgrade for Red Dead 1 coming to the other consoles along with S2 might as well be a confirmation."

"Guessing it'll be 2026, since if it wasn't, they'd just do both RDR upgrades at the same time," speculated a second.

A third agreed: "Yeah it should have been now. The best move they could have done is announce both of them and do a collection pack."

"It feels inevitable at this point," a fourth said. "RDR1 getting native PS5, Switch 2 and even Xbox Series X|S ports definitely makes it feel like they're gonna use that to sell RDR2 native ports pretty soon.

And a fifth commented: "The window for RDR2 current gen update next year is pretty big. My bet is late Spring / early Summer."

To be clear, a next gen port of Red Dead Redemption 2 has not been confirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.