Why The Simpsons: Hit & Run never got a sequel

Ah The Simpsons: Hit & Run... One of the most iconic PS2 games and, without a doubt, the most iconic The Simpsons game ever made.

Even the very thought of it draws a punch of nostalgia of running around the different areas of Springfield, racing through the streets, finding those all important shortcuts, taking out wasp cameras, finding hidden vehicles, collecting coins... The list goes on and on.

It was even dubbed the kids version of Grand Theft Auto such was its praise, drawing similarities to Rockstar Games' revolutionary GTA 3.

Yet there have never been any official remasters or remakes of the game (the modding community has done a great job of upgrading its graphics though).

Worse still, it's emerged that a number of sequels were planned yet they never came to anything.

All because one person basically said "no"...

It gets worse.

In an interview with Summoning Salt, lead designer Joe McGinn revealed Radical Entertainment, the developer, wanted to make a sequel and had the rights for not one, not two, but three sequels for no additional licensing fee.

He said: "Gracie Films offered our publisher a deal to make three sequels, with all Simpsons rights and voice actors, for the preferred price of zero dollars (we wouldn't have to pay anything for the Simpsons license in other words).

"Some crazy person at the publisher [Vivendi Games] - we never found out who - said no."

Mad.

No further information was shared about this so we may never know who exactly said "no" to the sequels...

Both Radical Entertainment and Viviendi Games are no more so if there is to be any remake, remaster or sequel, it would have to come from a different publisher entirely.

The last The Simpsons game to release on console was The Simpsons Game, published by Electronic Arts, all the way back in 2007.

It's not that much more recent since the last new The Simpsons game released at all, which was Tapped Out on mobile in 2012, also from EA.

It's not clear who currently owns the rights to create games for The Simpsons though.

