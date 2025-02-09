Sony reveals exactly why PlayStation Network went down for 24 hours

Sony has revealed exactly why PlayStation Network (PSN) went down for 24 hours, meaning players around the world could not play their favourite games for a whole day.

Problems with PSN were first reported around 12am GMT on February 8 and these issues persisted throughout the day.

PSN users were not able to play online nor access any online features during this time, including some of their PS5 and PS4 games.

The issue went on until PlayStation confirmed PSN was back working as it should be at 11.58pm GMT on February 8, almost a full 24 hours later.

While it was down, because servers are usually offline very temporarily, gamers started to worry if there was a repeat of the 2011 hack which saw the data of more than 77 million users be compromised and resulted in PSN being down for 23 days.

But PlayStation reassured its followers this was not the case and it was an "operational issue".

"Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue," PlayStation said in a social media post.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service."

Phew...

