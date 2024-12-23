Someone understood to be a developer on the Nintendo Switch 2 console has teased "people will be pleasantly surprised" ahead of the console being announced soon.

The successor to the Switch will be unveiled by Nintendo before the end of March 2025 and a number of leaks have given a pretty good picture of what the console is likely to look like, what features it will have and how it will perform.

Someone who posts on Install Base as Matt, described on a Reddit post as a "lowkey trusted developer", has revealed some exciting details about the capabilities of the upcoming console.

Replying to a comment from another user claiming the Switch 2 will not get AAA games and will be weak, Matt said: "It's not. Both Nintendo and third parties see Switch 2 AAA titles as a big potential growth driver."

In another comment, he added: "I'm not at all saying it'll get everything always but I think a lot of people will be pleasantly surprised."

He also replied to a comment about "games like The Witcher 4 and GTA 6 are not going to be present on Switch 2, at least not in the form people want them in" and said: "You know what they say about assumptions."

"As others have said, this comparison to the [Xbox Series] S is... Frankly incredibly misplaced," he posted. "The Switch 2 is going to sell incredibly well for the same reasons the Switch did.

"It will, no matter what they do, have a huge user base that third parties, both for technical and current market reasons (more dollars need to be squeezed out of their smaller pipelines in a more difficult economic situation) will be far more inclined and able to harness."

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo.

Someone understood to be a developer of the Nintendo Switch 2 console has explained why people 'will be pleasantly surprised' / Wachiwit, iStock

Someone recently claimed to have got their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 console itself and found the dock had the same logo as the original Switch but with a '2' added, there were no more ports on the dock itself and the Joy-Cons will be drift resistant and magnetic with the console having a 13-pin connector that sticks out of each side so they can slot seamlessly in.

A mountain of leaks seemingly from accessory companies have shown 'actual dimensions' of the Switch 2, four new features which have been 'confirmed' and there's been an in-depth look at a 3D printed model of it understood to be based on specifications provided by Nintendo.

Another accessories company may have also accidentally shared the first "official" look at what the Switch 2 looks too like in a trailer and a video posted on a Chinese video sharing platform appeared to show what the new Joy-Cons will look like.

Speculation continues to swirl as to what games the Switch 2 will launch with and details about how the console is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad.

The Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

For more about the Switch 2, check out everything we know so far.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.