The Sims 4 summer roadmap revealed by EA - everything that's releasing

The Sims 4 Summer 2025 update roadmap has been revealed by Electronic Arts (EA) and there's loads for players to look forward to over the coming months.



On June 12, EA will reveal what to expect in the upcoming Enchanted by Nature Expansion. A gameplay trailer will follow that on June 26 with the expansion itself releasing on July 10.

There's a limited time Nature's Calling Event that starts on June 24 with more information about that to be revealed. Players will have to hone their Sim's handiness skill to discover a long-hidden secret of nature.

There's also a base game update available on July 1 where players can bask in rays of sunlight draped in greenery descending from above.

The Sims 4 Summer 2025 roadmap / Electronic Arts

New skin customisation options will be available in another base game update on August 19.

Elsewhere from indy100, a look at what we know about Margot Robbie's upcoming The Sims movie and Sydney Sweeney is to star in a huge video game adaptation with the director of Wicked.

