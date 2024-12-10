The Witcher 4 Polaris: Everything we know so far

Developer, CD Projekt Red, has previously said The Witcher 4 is not being worked on but that it is working on a project with the codename The Witcher Polaris.

However, fans have been left baffled as studio executives themselves have called it The Witcher 4.

The Witcher is a popular video game series based on the series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, where players take on the role of a professional monster hunter in a medieval setting.



It has since been turned into a hugely popular Netflix series with four seasons of the show released at the time of writing - with a fifth and final one commissioned.

There has not been a full entry into The Witcher video game series since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt back in 2015, even though it did get a next-gen update towards the end of 2022.

Here's everything we know so far about The Witcher 4.

The Witcher 4 will have Geralt in it but it's not known if he'll be the lead character / CD Projekt Red

What has been announced about The Witcher 4?

The game was first revealed to be in the works in 2022 and is under the codename The Witcher Polaris, even though everyone is calling it The Witcher 4.

The Witcher 4 will be the first game in what's been described by the studio as an AAA RPG trilogy.

Charles Tremblay, vice president of CD Projekt, recently told Eurogamer: "It will be better, bigger, greater than The Witcher 3, it will be better than Cyberpunk because for us, it's unacceptable [to launch so abysmally]."

Michal Nowakowski, joint CEO at CD Projekt, has since added the game is now in the "full development" phase.

When is The Witcher 4 release date?

CD Projekt Red is using Unreal Engine 5 instead of its own RED engine this time around and because of this, it was reported during an investor call in 2022 that the game would not have a release date until at least 2025.

What can I play The Witcher 4 on?

If previous releases are anything to go by, The Witcher 4 should be available to play this time around on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and probably Nintendo Switch 2.

It's not known if it will release on older generations.

What will The Witcher 4 be called?

Although it's widely known as The Witcher 4 and executives have even called it that by mistake, CD Projekt bosses are keen for it to be known as The Witcher Polaris.

Executives have said previously The Witcher 3 was the end of a trilogy and The Witcher Polaris is the start of a new one and there can't be a fourth instalment in a trilogy.

This also hints it might be slightly different to previous The Witcher games this time around.

Is Geralt in The Witcher 4?

It has been confirmed Geralt will be in The Witcher 4 although in what capacity exactly is currently unknown.

He's not expected to be the main focus.

