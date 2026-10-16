XBOX Project Helix LIVE: Insiders surveyed on future exclusivity plans

XBOX is reportedly surveying players for feedback on whether its first-party IP, such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls and even Minecraft, could become exclusive to its consoles in the future (with the exception of Call of Duty).

XBOX Project Helix, Microsoft's next-gen family of consoles, have already been confirmed to be "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.



Reports suggest the main console could be a hybrid gaming PC and backwards compatibility is also expected to remain a major part of Microsoft's next-generation XBOX strategy.

Follow Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog below for all the latest confirmed news and updates, release date, price, hardware, alleged specifications, disc drive news, backwards compatibility developments, Game Pass changes and the latest leaks and rumours.

XBOX has launched a cute nano controller - here's everything you need to know XBOX has revealed a new nano controller and it's available to pre-order ahead of its release on 4 November XBOX, Microsoft XBOX has officially revealed the nano controller. Cute as a button, it's the smallest controller XBOX has ever made, making it perfect for gaming on the go, younger players and those with smaller hands. It can connect to a range of different devices, including XBOX consoles, PCs, VR headsets, smart TVs and smartphones. That means if players want to use it on the go, or even take a controller over to a friend or family member's house to play, then it's way easier to do thanks to its compact design. Although it's smaller in size, it still has all of the inputs you'd expect to find on a standard XBOX controller. That means you won't have to re-learn how to use the controller, it still has a familiar button layout and controls you're used to, despite the controller's much smaller footprint. Read the full story here.

ICYMI: XBOX insiders surveyed on future exclusivity plans XBOX is reportedly surveying players for feedback on whether its first-party IP, such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls and even Minecraft, could become exclusive to its consoles in the future (with the exception of Call of Duty). Windows Central reports a new survey for certain XBOX users who are on the Insider Program were sent a survey. Images of this were sent to the publication and it reports it has verified them as real.

One of the two screens published asks players how likely they'd be interested in playing content on XBOX if there was a scenario where all future titles from XBOX first-party studios were exclusives, even including Minecraft which would no longer be available to purchase on PlayStation or Nintendo with no new content updates. Existing games would not be affected and Call of Duty was exempt from this. The second screenshot asks players how likely they'd be interested in playing future Fallout games if they were exclusive to Xbox - so similar to the first screen shared but this focused more on the one specific series. It's understood there were similar questions like this but for different IPs. To be clear, this does not confirm XBOX will be making any changes at the moment - but it seems as though future options are being explored. The survey has not been officially confirmed by XBOX or Microsoft at the time of writing.

Fallout, The Elder Scrolls and Minecraft could be XBOX Project Helix exclusives XBOX is reportedly surveying players for feedback on whether its first-party IP, such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls and even Minecraft, could become exclusive to its consoles in the future (with the exception of Call of Duty). Windows Central reports a new survey for certain XBOX users who are on the Insider Program were sent a survey. Images of this were sent to the publication and it reports it has verified them as real.

One of the two screens published asks players how likely they'd be interested in playing content on XBOX if there was a scenario where all future titles from XBOX first-party studios were exclusives, even including Minecraft which would no longer be available to purchase on PlayStation or Nintendo with no new content updates. Existing games would not be affected and Call of Duty was exempt from this. The second screenshot asks players how likely they'd be interested in playing future Fallout games if they were exclusive to Xbox - so similar to the first screen shared but this focused more on the one specific series. It's understood there were similar questions like this but for different IPs. To be clear, this does not confirm XBOX will be making any changes at the moment - but it seems as though future options are being explored. The survey has not been officially confirmed by XBOX or Microsoft at the time of writing.

Wardogs boss says next-gen ports should be fairly easy Howard Philpott, the co-founder of Bulkhead which develops Wardogs, has said next-gen ports of the tactical first-person shooter that's currently in early access on PC should be straightforward. Speaking to IGN about a potential next-gen port, he said: "I think there's not too much to consider. We make the game performant, we're going to get it on the next-gen consoles. "From our perspective, it's a straight port. So yeah, absolutely is the short answer, to be honest."

ICYMI: XBOX Project Helix official update from CEO Asha Sharma XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has reportedly confirmed the upcoming Project Helix will not be XBOX's only next-gen system. Speaking at an internal town hall event (via Windows Central), Sharma said: "We are moving to a family of devices for Gen-10. "There is not one device that fits all. We will certainly have a great console first but we also know that many players will be on the go. "We will be sharing more about that as our plans develop. The operating system is starting to look really good. We're very excited about this."

XBOX Project Helix official update from CEO Asha Sharma XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has reportedly confirmed the upcoming Project Helix will not be XBOX's only next-gen system. Speaking at an internal town hall event (via Windows Central), Sharma said: "We are moving to a family of devices for Gen-10. "There is not one device that fits all. We will certainly have a great console first but we also know that many players will be on the go. "We will be sharing more about that as our plans develop. The operating system is starting to look really good. We're very excited about this."

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.