XBOX Project Helix LIVE: CEO Asha Sharma statement after Microsoft earnings update

XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has shared a statement on social media following an earnings update from Microsoft.

The company's next-gen family of consoles, called XBOX Project Helix, have already been confirmed to be "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.

Reports suggest the main console could be a hybrid gaming PC and backwards compatibility is also expected to remain a major part of Microsoft's next-generation XBOX strategy.

Follow Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog below for all the latest confirmed news and updates, release date, price, hardware, alleged specifications, disc drive news, backwards compatibility developments, Game Pass changes and the latest leaks and rumours.

XBOX CEO Asha Sharma statement after Microsoft earnings update XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has shared a statement on social media following Microsoft's latest earnings update. A release from the tech giant revealed XBOX content and services revenue decreased two per cent (down one per cent in constant currency) year-on-year (YOY). In the last financial quarter, there was a 10 per cent decline YOY for XBOX. In a statement on X / Twitter, Sharma said: "Minecraft and WoW (World of Warcraft) Forever set records, Call of Duty had its most acclaimed release in more than a decade and our PC platform revenue grew double digits. "Console sales remain constrained by supply, with more demand than consoles available. We're working to get more consoles into players' hands, including through our expanded refurbishment program. "We're making progress, with a lot more work ahead."

ICYMI: XBOX Project Helix release date and price updates 'revealed' XBOX Project Helix release date plans and an insane price tag have been 'revealed' in a new report. Fortune reports: "The price of the Helix console has internally been projected to cost consumers between $1,200 and $1,800, unless Microsoft decides to subsidise the cost." The publication also states there are "plans to release a next-generation handheld device by the 2027 holiday season and the next console by the holidays in 2028".

GTA 6 download size 'revealed' A renowned datamining account appears to have revealed the download size for GTA 6 - and gamers are going to have to be clearing out a lot of space from their consoles to be able to play it. X / Twitter account @PlaystationSize claims the download size for GTA 6 is a whopping 210GB. Insider Gaming reports it has corroborated this claim. However this has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and remains speculation until anything official is announced.

XBOX Project Helix release date and price updates 'revealed' XBOX Project Helix release date plans and an insane price tag have been 'revealed' in a new report. Fortune reports: "The price of the Helix console has internally been projected to cost consumers between $1,200 and $1,800, unless Microsoft decides to subsidise the cost." The publication also states there are "plans to release a next-generation handheld device by the 2027 holiday season and the next console by the holidays in 2028".

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