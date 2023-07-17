36 of the biggest Barbie brand collaborations ahead of the new movie

With the highly anticipated release of the Barbiemovie next month, excited fans of the Mattel dolls can't wait to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

But before then, there's plenty of Barbie-related content all thanks to different brands who are already loving all things pink and announcing their summer Barbie collaborations.

From make up, to hair tools, drinks, clothes and even roller skates, at this rate we can all live in our very own Barbie Land (or at least you can actually pretend to with Barbie's Airbnb collab where you can win a chance to stay in Barbie's Dreamhouse).

On social media, people have been doing round-ups of the products available in what can only be described as the hottest brand partner of the year.

"Babe if I’m going to live in capitalism at least make it Barbitalism you know what I mean?" one fan wrote.

Another person said: "This is my 3-year-old self’s dream. The world IS Barbie."

"We’re literally Barbie girls in the Barbie world," someone else added.

Here is a round-up of all the different Barbie collaborations:

Barbie x Airbnb

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse is going up for rent on Airbnb, and lucky guests will have a chance to stay there for free this summer.

On July 17 at 10:00 PT, fans will have a chance to apply for a one-night stay for two guests on 21 and 22 July.





Barbie movie UNO cards

The classic UNO card game now has it's very own Barbie movie version with characters appearing on the different cards.

A special "Played With Too Much" rule will have players both discarding and drawing cards.

UNO with a Barbie Movie twist... Amazon





Barbie Krispy Kreme doughnuts

*(in the Philippines only)

For those wanting a sweet treat, Krispy Kreme has its own Barbie doughnuts, one in glittery pink and another in blue with pink sprinkles as well as a Cotton Candy Chilled that is also bright blue with pink sauce and sprinkles.









Barbie x Burger King

*only in Brazil

Burger King Brazil is getting into the Barbie buzz with its very own movie-themed meal.

This includes the Pink Burger with smoky pink sauce and Ken’s Potato (fries) — which comes in this special shell package — and the Barbie’s ShakeTM️ with a pink iced Donut.





Barbie x Pinkberry

There's no doubt Barbie would love this pink-themed collab with Pinkberry who have created the Barbie Land Berry Pink frozen yoghurt.

This flavour consists of blend of Strawberry and Dragon Fruit flavored frozen yogurt topped with Dream Sprinkles.









Barbie Tangle Teezer

Tangle Teezer has released a hot pink detangling hairbrush that would look right at home in the Barbie Dreamhouse.









Barbie x Joybird

The new Barbie x Joybird limited-edition collection, available for purchase from July 17, is sure to evoke childhood nostalgia and add a touch of modern glam to any space.

Joybird





Barbie x PROPER Snacks popcorn

PROPER Snacks, has partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie The Movie to create a limited-edition Barbie pack.

With a brand new Sweet flavour, the limited-edition, pink Barbie packs will feature an on-pack promotion, offering one lucky snacker a chance to win a trip for two to California, including seven nights’ accommodation, transfers and return flights.

Limited edition hot pink packaged PROPER Snacks popcorn ahead of the Barbie movie release. PROPERCORN

PROPER is also opening the capital's first-ever Barbie-themed corner shop in London. Customers can snack on popcorn, win and purchase exclusive merch or get pampered with nail art or tooth gems in their "glow up" room, as well as enjoy special voguing performances.

The shop is free entry and will be open 20 – 22 July between 12.00-19.30 daily and 23 July between 12.00-17.30 at148 Shoreditch High Street, Shoreditch, E1 6J.





Barbie x Fossil

Thanks to the Barbie movie, pink is the colour of the summer and now you can reflect this with your accessories thanks to Fossil's Barbie collab.

From a hot pink leather bag, to watches and necklaces with Barbie-themed charms, there is a variety to choose from.





Barbie x Kitsch

Barbie is all about the hair accessories and you can recreate this with Kitsch's latest collab with pink and blue hair clips and hair ties that "will add bright color and sparkle to your everyday style."









Odeon Barbie cup

The perfect on-point pink cup to hold your beverage while watching the Barbie movie is available in Odeon cinemas.









OPI Barbie nail lacquer



Bright-coloured nails are one way to channel your inner Barbie, with OPI's latest collection in collaboration with the Barbie movie.

Of course, there is pink but there are also blue, cream and yellow lacquers for those looking for something different.









NYX x Barbie The Movie

Barbie's makeup is always on point so it's no surprise that there would be a make-up collection, with this particular one coming from NYX Cosmetics.

The "It's a Barbie Party!" eyeshadow palette offers pink and brown tones, while the "Ken-ergy Palette" has brighter pink, purple and blue shades, and there are also mini lip gloss shades too.





Barbie x Bumble

Bumble, and Barbie have teamed up to bring users compliments and encouragement from the Barbie movie’s most notable Barbies and Kens up to July 26.

The messages are designed to inspire kindness among the Bumble community, shining a light on Bumble Compliments, a message-before-match feature that helps people to be even more intent about starting conversations in a kind, positive way.

You may notice some Barbie characters making an appearance on Bumble... Bumble





Barbie x Crocs

If you want your footwear to reflect your Barbie fever, then Crocs has announced their collaboration with the Barbie movie.

There are platform crocs if you want to channel Barbie's love for heels, or flats for a more comfortable option (all in pink of course), as well as adorable Barbie themed charms - these are now available on the Crocs website or on Famous Footwear.





Moon's Barbie toothbrush



For Barbie, everything is better with pink and this includes her toothbrush and so Moon has collaborated, creating a hot pink toothbrush and toothpaste set.





Chi x Barbie

Chihaircare has released hot pink and bright patterned hot tools for those looking to emulate Barbie's flawless locks.





Barbie x Aldo Shoes

Aldo has created shoes that are perfect for Barbie on any occasion, with the collection including pink classic high heels, as well as low heels and trainers.





Barbie clothing collections

(Primark, Pac Sun, Bloomingdales, GAP, Rue21 and Urban Planet)

Barbie's wardrobe is always full of beautiful clothes and so a clothing collab was inevitable. Stores such as Primark, Pac Sun, Bloomingdales, GAP, Rue21 and UrbanPlanet have all released Barbie collections that promise pink and the iconic font.

























MeUndies x Barbie



With super soft and sustainable undies, loungewear, socks, and more, this collection showcases an adorable print inspired by the timeless charm and glamour of Barbie.

Typo x Barbie

From hoodies, to bags, mirrors, notebooks and candles, if you want to get decked out in all things Barbie then Typo have a collection just for you.

@jessiestation Is this the collab you have been waiting for? #barbiemovies #barbiemerchandise #typobarbie #typoxbarbie #kedaitypo #typomalaysia









Barbie Beis luggage

Travelling in style just got the hot pink treatment with the luggage brand Beis's Barbie rolling suitcase range.

The brand was designed and created by actor Shay Mitchell who can be seen dressed up as Barbie as part of the campaign.

The luggage in the collection is hot pink colour, so you don't have to worry about losing your suitcase at the airport anymore.





Funboy's Barbie pool float collection

The Barbie Dreamhouse has a pool, but while water doesn't technically exist in Barbie Land, we can have fun in the pool with Funboy's Barbie pool floats.









Barbie rugs by Ruggable

To add that extra touch to your house interior, Ruggable has released a collection of rugs ranging from a pink ombre to a chevron Charcoal.





Homesick Barbie candle

Ever wondered what the Barbie Dreamhouse smells like? Well, that's the name of the scent by Homesick who recently teased their Barbie collab.









Barbie candle by Glass House Fragrances

Glass House Fragrances have released a triple-scented Barbie Dreamhouse candle which is described as "fruity, flirty, playfulness of sweet berries and a freshly opened doll instantly conjure all the glamorous excitement of fantasy and play".









Barbie Pink Lemonade by Swoon

For those feeling parched in the summer heat, Swoon has released a Limited Edition Barbie pink lemonade can and while Barbie technically can't drink, it's something we can enjoy.









Barbie Xbox

Gamers who are Barbie fans will be excited to hear that Xbox has unveiled a brand new pink version of its Xbox Series S console.

However, many will be disappointed to hear that it is not available to buy and the only way to get your hands on this is by entering a giveaway that is taking place next month.

Barbie cars in Forza Horizon 5

Another one for the gamers is Barbie's pink 1956 Chevrolet Corvette, and Ken's silver and pastel 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup which is coming to the racing game Forza Horizon 5.









Barbie Rollerskates by Impala Skate

We've all seen photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling roller-skating on set in fluorescent roller-skates around Venice Beach. Now you can have your very own pair as Impala Skate has released the bright yellow skates.





Barbie x London Underground (unofficially at least...)

If you find yourself looking on social media at pictures of Barbican Underground station recently (as you do) then you might notice that it's now "Barbie-can" thanks to a fun Barbie sticker being placed on the sign and the image has gone viral on social media.

However, all is not what it seems since Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that it has not changed the name of the station and that the image has been photoshopped, London World reported.





Barbie is out in cinemas on July 21.



