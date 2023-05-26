Barbie fans think the new movie references another famous doll brand

Everyone is excited for the release of the highly anticipated Barbie movie, and fans believe the latest trailer actually references another popular doll.

In the new trailer, we see Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken go on a big adventure from Barbie Land to the real world where they encounter normal humans.

The words "If you hate Barbie" appear on screen, as Barbie can then be seen interacting with four teenage girls in the next clip, with one of them informing her: "We haven't played with Barbie since we were like five years old."

To which Barbie looks disappointed at this revelation as she awkwardly says "Oh..."

Now, viewers are convinced the four girls represent another doll brand - but there's a debate as to exactly which one.

Some believe the girls look just like, Sasha, Yasmin, Cloe and Jade - aka the Bratz dolls which are widely seen as Barbie's market rivals.

The two doll brands (Mattel's Barbie and Bratz's MGA Entertainment) were previously in a legal battle with each other which resulted in Mattel being ordered to pay MGA Entertainment nearly $310m in damages, fees and other costs back in 2011, as per The Independent.





































While others believe it is an Easter Egg reference relating to a different doll from the Mattel family - the My Scene dolls which consisted of Chelsea, Maddison, Kennedy and Nolee (Barbie was previously part of this line until around 2006 before being replaced by Kennedy).



My Scene dolls were introduced in 2002, in a bid to compete with Bratz dolls and were discontinued worldwide in 2011.

















Elsewhere, viewers of the trailer also believe there was a nod to Barbie's inventor Ruth Handler and 'Barbie Girl' is in the Barbie movie after all but its not the original song.

Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig is set to be release in cinemas on Friday 21 July.

