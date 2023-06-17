Margot Robbie gave a guided tour of the Barbie Dreamhouse and fans are in 'heaven'

With the release of the Barbie movie coming up, Margot Robbie gave an inside look into the Mattel doll's Dreamhouse with Architectural Digest - and it's just as iconic as you would expect.
Of course, the one particular colour that is synonymous with Barbie and fuchsia pink is everywhere on the set - tables, chairs, walls, cars you name it.
While the aesthetic took inspiration from Palm Springs's midcentury modernism, with furniture from the 1950s and 1960s, back to when Barbie was first created in 1959 by Ruth Handler as well as products that would be included in Dreamhouse today.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spence worked with director Greta Gerwig to recreate the childhood nostalgia on-screen, and the set was first made in a miniature format before it was actually created for the set.
“I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses," Gerwig told Architectural Digest.
In terms of scale, the proportions were adapted to be 23 per cent smaller than human size for the set, Gerwig described how this created an "odd effect of making the actors seem big in the space but small overall."
Some of the fun elements of the design include a slide to replace the stairs that goes from the bedroom to the pool - "Not super practical but nothing is for Barbie," Robbie said.
(Though the pool is fake as there is no actual water in Barbie Land).
Despite there being no water, Barbie still showers - but nothing comes out.
Nonetheless, Robbie pretends to shower and recalled how she would "look up the old Radox commercials and try to replicate that."
\u201cLife in plastic sure does look fantastic \ud83d\udc96 Margot Robbie is welcoming us to the set of @barbiethemovie for a tour of Barbie's Dreamhouse.\n\nStep inside the full fuchsia fantasy inspired by Palm Springs here \ud83d\udc49 https://t.co/2FGbfpLzuY\u201d— Architectural Digest (@Architectural Digest) 1686938410
In the kitchen, Robbie explained how there is "a mixture of things that a physically there but then also decal (a picture, design, or label made to be transferred (as to glass) from specially prepared paper)," such as the oven and cooker.
This plays into the world of toys and "how it would look if it was a Mattel product" as Robbie opened the fridge to show that the back is intentionally 2D with groceries painted onto the decal while the fridge shelf had physical products stocked.
"I want everyone to feel like they can reach into the screen and touch everything," Gerwig said, as she recalled standing in Toys 'R' Us looking at Barbie dolls with the plastic sheet over them and wanting to take and touch everything.
This is what inspired Barbie's wardrobe with clear doors to the doll's neatly hung up outfits and accessories, with her outfit already magically set out in her wardrobe.
When it comes to getting from her bedroom to her car, Barbie impossibly floats down as Robbie said: "Greta said no one actually walks their Barbie down the steps to get into the car."
Here's what fans had to say about the Dreamhouse tour:
\u201cit\u2019s really magical what physical sets and backdrops can bring to a film instead of just relying on CGI for everything\u2026 the barbie movie is definitely in the right hands \ud83e\udd79\u201d— \u2606 cybr amir \u2606 (@\u2606 cybr amir \u2606) 1686942009
\u201cSomething about the choice to have the set design reference the grand set pieces of 50s movie musicals is just absolutely genius. To me, the brilliance of these movies is because of their exaggerated look, you can\u2019t help but suspend your disbelief and become overcome with whimsy.\u201d— this barbie hosts \u2728The Afternoon Special\u2728 (@this barbie hosts \u2728The Afternoon Special\u2728) 1686941767
\u201cArchitectural digest review of Barbie\u2019s home is what dreams are made of \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude0d\u201d— \ud83d\udc1dPromenading Anthony\u2019s Pinnacle\ud83d\udc1d (@\ud83d\udc1dPromenading Anthony\u2019s Pinnacle\ud83d\udc1d) 1686943388
\u201csorry mommy is busy another barbie content just dropped\u201d— lalla 7oub lmlok \ud83c\udf52 (@lalla 7oub lmlok \ud83c\udf52) 1686994343
\u201cThe details for the Barbie movie are INSANE\ud83d\udc97\u2728#BarbieTheMovie\u201d— Audrey (Taylor\u2019s Version) (@Audrey (Taylor\u2019s Version)) 1687005899
\u201cIf this movie doesn\u2019t win all the awards istg\u201d— ONeillJones (@ONeillJones) 1686941819
\u201cI really need a documentary about the entire production of this movie, a book, ANYTHING. I would give anything to be on those \u201cpink\u201d meetings\u201d— Bianca \u2b50\ufe0f Playing TOTK (@Bianca \u2b50\ufe0f Playing TOTK) 1686942690
\u201cI (sincerely) love how seriously they took this assignment. Love ya, Greta Gerwig.\u201d— Stacy (@Stacy) 1686942046
The Barbie movie is set to be released next month on July 21.
Elsewhere, the new Barbie movie has caused a worldwide shortage of pink and a new version of 'Barbie Girl' will feature on the movie’s soundtrack.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.