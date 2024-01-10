You can now get paid £10k just to go to sleep

Fancy getting paid to relax, put your feet up and even snuggle down under a duvet? Well, Bensons for Beds has the perfect job opening for you.

The bedroom furniture retailer is looking for someone to fill their new Chief Sleep Officer (CSO) to ensure the nation is getting the best sleep possible.

(But don’t be caught napping as this unique vacancy is sure to be snapped up fast).



In terms of earnings, the winning candidate will be paid £10k for the six-month, part-time position which covers 874 hours of training, sleeping and free shopping.

It comes as a Bensons For Bed study shows that this week (the second week of January) is the most popular for job-hunting as people seek a fresh start at the beginning of the year.

Some of the reasons workers mentioned included the ‘three-year itch’ and 51 per cent said it started with the ‘Sunday Night Blues’ - when anxiety about the week ahead creeps in.

Bensons for Beds are on the hunt for a Chief Sleep Officer (CSO) Joe Pepler/ PinPep Wire

Not getting along with the boss (32 per cent) and sleepless nights due to work worries for 31 per cent were also among the responses.

Of those looking for a career change, 38 per cent said it was because they wanted to earn more, 29 per cent because their current role is too stressful and almost a quarter (23 per cent) simply want to try something new.

Flexibility was top of the agenda for half (50 per cent) while almost one in three (30 per cent) said they’d love to be able to work from their bedroom.

Shockingly, over a quarter (28 per cent) admitted they had dozed off at work – with a third of those who had said it was because their job was so boring, 30 per cent because they felt unwell and 24 per cent blamed the temperature of the room.

Carrie Westwell, Head of HR at Bensons commented: “After a while, it’s understandable professionals will crave new opportunities and look elsewhere for something to fulfil their employment needs.

“It’s been interesting to find out the most common signs that someone needs to start the job search again.

“The new year is a great time to think about your career, but everyone else will probably be thinking about the same thing – so competition will be fierce.

So what does the Chief Sleep Officer (CSO) entail?

The winner will get the chance to test up to one mattress every fortnight, four pillows per month and one bedframe every six weeks.

The position is fully remote, and applicants must be based in the UK and completed a relevant qualification from college in marketing or social media.

“It’s the perfect role for anyone who wants to supplement their existing income or is keen to explore the bed industry before deciding to take the big plunge and change careers," Westwell said.

Whilst product testing will form part of the new CSO role it isn’t all sleeping on the job, as a key element of the job will also require the CSO to visit Bensons factory in Huntingdon and spend time with the innovation team to learn about how the mattress and bed supply chain works from ‘spring to sleep’.

In order to develop knowledge and understanding of sleep, the CSO will also be given over 14 hours of ‘in bed’ training where they will learn to recognise the triggers that contribute to poor sleep and the good habits people should adopt to help enhance optimal sleep patterns.

To apply, candidates will need to create a piece of content to explain why they think they’re right for the role. They will also need to demonstrate strong written communication skills.

The CSO role could even be performed alongside a more conventional job. One in 10 of those polled by Bensons said they had started a ‘side hustle’ to boost their income in the last year – with selling old clothes on websites or apps the most popular way to earn extra cash for 21 per cent.

Quirkier side earners were pet-sitting (5 per cent) making casts of people’s feet (3 per cent) and sketching pets (1 per cent).

A typical 10-hour-a-week side job brought in an average of £229 a month and one in five are planning to start a new venture this year, with proofreading, product testing and data entry being among the most popular.

Westwell added: “As the world resets in January, so can your career.

“Changing jobs isn't just a shift in location, it's a recalibration of your professional trajectory and an opportunity to align your passion with your profession.

“And if your passion is sleep – we might just want to talk to you…”

SIGNS YOU NEED TO START LOOKING FOR A NEW JOB:

Feeling anxious on a Sunday night. Not feeling appreciated. Not really caring about the job anymore. Frequently looking at the time to see if it’s nearly time to go home. Feeling depressed before a holiday because you know it will end, and then you have to go back to work. No longer feeling passionate about the role. Not liking your boss. Lack of sleep due to stress. The salary is not very good. Not feeling a sense of pride in your work. You're always looking for other opportunities. Not being able to recall the last time you looked forward to going to work. Spending most of your working day procrastinating. Not learning anything new in the role. Not getting excited when you’re given a new project. Unable to get out of bed in the morning. Shutting down the conversation if someone asks "how's work going?" Falling asleep at work or on the job. Doing anything but work during the work day (such as online clothes shopping). Not wanting to socialise with your colleagues out of office hours.

For further information on the job ad visit the Bensons website.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.