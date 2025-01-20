Every freebie and deal brands are offering to brighten your Blue Monday

Blue Monday is thought to be the saddest day of the year (although psychologists would disagree), and with Dry January in full swing and the early dark nights still very much looming over us, it's fair to say none of us would say no to a pick-me-up right now.

“Blue Monday” itself actually originated as an idea in 2004 when psychologist Cliff Arnall was asked by Sky Travel to come up with a formula for the January Blues - which would in-turn encourage people to book their summer holidays.

With January motivation dwindling and the excitement of Christmas over, he chose the third Monday of January, which is how Blue Monday was born.

However, a number of mental health charities have slammed the concept, reminding people that low mood, or even depression, can strike any day of the year.

But, despite its controversies, brands are still ceasing the occasion each year, going above-and-beyond to brighten our days - and there's some seriously good deals and freebies to be had if you act fast.

So, whether you're looking to treat yourself to dinner, or simply want to get involved in wellness activities to help banish the blues, there's plenty of choice.

Here's everything we've found worth picking up this Blue Monday (20 January)...

Prezzo - 99p mains

If you book a table at Prezzo on Blue Monday and download a voucher from their website, you'll be able to choose from a selection of 99p mains, which includes plenty of options among their pizza and pasta offering. What's more, one voucher covers up to 12 people, and you just need to buy a drink each for it to be valid.

Wagamama - Free noodles

Getty

Wagamama is giving away 50 bowls of ramen at each of their restaurants today (20 January) to the first 50 customers that walk through the door at 3pm - just let the team know you're there for the 'ramen rush'. There's no minimum spend either, and you can choose from chicken, shirodashi, or firecracker chick'n.

The Comedy Trust - Self-confidence workshop

If you're based in Liverpool, they're turning Blue Monday into a day of positivity known as Yellow Monday, and there's a whole host of activities happening around the city. What's more, The Comedy Trust is offering a self-confidence workshop, helping you overcome barriers, whether that's with public speaking, effective communication, challenging negative thoughts, or using criticism to your advantage.

Popeyes - Chicken tender giveaway

Louisiana-originating chicken chain Popeyes is encouraging people to 'try a little tenderness' this Blue Monday, by giving away 20,000 chicken tenders. All you'll need to do is download their app, and be registered before Blue Monday (20 January). Two free chicken tenders will then be added to your account ready to claim.

Krispy Kreme - £1 doughnuts

If you're craving a sweet treat, Krispy Kreme is offering £1 doughnuts in its stores, so long as you're brave enough to say the codeword 'Blue FUNday' at the counter. Krispy Kreme is also hosting a prize draw on its socials, giving 140 people the chance to be the doughnut-sharing office hero or bestie this Blue Monday and win x3 Dozen boxes of Original Glazed doughnuts to share with colleagues, friends or family.

Bread Ahead - Free doughnuts

Bread Ahead

One of London's most-loved bakeries, Bread Ahead, is brightening up Blue Monday by giving away hundreds of free doughnuts at some of their most popular locations. They’ll be giving away the new Blueberry Cheesecake flavour, especially for Blue Monday at their stores in Battersea, South Kensington, and Wembley. There's 750 in total up for grabs, so don't wait around.

Franco Manca - £5 pizza

What's better than a Blue Monday deal? A Blue Monday deal that lasts all month long. Pizza chain Franco Manca are brightening up the days of foodies throughout January (until the 31st) by offering £5 pizza in their restaurants - and yes, you can choose from any of them. To claim, simply sign up online, and download their app where there'll be a voucher waiting for you.

The only restaurant not offering this deal is Stratford.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

