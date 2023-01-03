Why do we get January blues?

Following the excitement and bustle of Christmas and New Year comes January – and while some are ecstatic about the prospects of a fresh year, others are left feeling slumped.

The weather is pretty awful; most people have overspent on Secret Santa gifts and many people are embarking on their Dry Jan journeys.

Counsellor Rebecca McCann from Click For Therapy has now revealed that she believes the long build-up to Christmas could be behind the January Blues.

She told the Metro that the highs of Christmas appear to start earlier and earlier each year, which inevitably builds an expectation for the self and for others.

When the festivities are over, McCann acknowledges, "we realise that the magic of Christmas is over for another year," which coincides with having to wait longer for our pay cheques to come in.

"This leads many of us to feel down, desolate even – the new year’s resolutions we made may keep us going for a short time, but more often than not they are lost in the fog of January," she said.

"I believe that January is a time for reflection and rest. This does not mean make a load of resolutions that you are unlikely to follow through, it means rest!"

A so-called "most depressing day of the year" has since been identified and is said to fall on the third Monday of January.

In 2023's case, this will be the 16th.

Despite being a marketing plot created by Sky Travel in 2005, The Samaritans have stated that 20% of people experience depression at this time of year.

There are several handy tips to ease the January Blues.

Teresa Owen, Director of Public Health at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, suggested making the most of the daylight, as "exposure to natural light increases the serotonin levels."



Owen also told the University Health Board the importance of exercising, eating correctly and getting enough sleep.

You can read Owen's top 10 tips in full here.

