This is the day Brits officially mentally clock off work before Christmas

As Christmas is getting closer it's fair to say plenty of people are starting to think about winding down at work and deferring tasks until they're into the new year.

However, according to research from LinkedIn, there is an official day we all really start ‘Christmas Coasting,' where professionals opt for an easier work life over hustle culture during this time.

Five days before Christmas on 20th December is the day professionals admit to powering down for the year.

More than a third (35 per cent) say they’re more relaxed this time of year, research shows while just a tiny five per cent of Brits say they feel guilty about taking their foot off the gas at this time of year.

Delaying tasks until the new year is not uncommon either, as 20 per cent admit to this, and LinkedIn found that nearly a third (30 per cent) of British workers who confess to ‘Christmas Coasting’ still get the job done… just at a more relaxed and leisurely pace.

Although that's not everyone, since a quarter (26 per cent) of Christmas Coasters aren’t putting off tasks at all. Instead, they’re using the quieter time to tick off outstanding tasks on their 'things-I-never-got-round-to' lists in a bid to get ahead when January comes around.

LinkedIn Career Expert, Charlotte Davies has shared her three fail-proof tips on how to make the most of the Christmas Coasting period, as well as one thing to avoid.

Consider using the downtime to upskill

If getting a promotion or pivoting your career is top of your New Year’s resolutions list, use the quieter time ahead of Christmas to learn and develop new skills.

Investing in your development can benefit your employer too, so it’s worth having a conversation with your manager about what learning opportunities are available.

Alternatively, there are a whole host of free LinkedIn Learning courses available at opportunity.linkedin.com to help you upskill.

Be more social

A quarter of Brits (26 per cent ) say they use the Christmas Coasting period to get to know their colleagues better and with many of us doing our work at a slightly less manic pace, the pre-Christmas quiet is a great opportunity to strengthen relationships for the future and understand how best to work with your wider team.

Enjoy the slower pace

LinkedIn data has found that despite 62 per cent of working Brits listing work-life balance as a top priority, nearly half of us (44 per cent) find it difficult to switch off from work and enjoy a well-earned break.

According to Davies, while not everyone can completely switch off in the lead-up to Christmas, if your job allows you to take your foot off the gas after a busy year don’t feel bad about it so that you can come back in January raring to go.

This is the one thing to definitely avoid...

Don’t forget the year that just happened

The slower pace is a great time to take stock of the year and your accomplishments.

Take note of what you have achieved throughout 2023, what you're most proud of, and instances when you performed well.

Taking a moment to look back on what you’ve done can not only boost your confidence and help you feel ready for the coming year, but will also be useful when the time comes for your next performancereview.

