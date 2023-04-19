How to take the 'food disgust' test

How disgusted are you by raw meat?

Or by mould?

Or by people touching your food?

It is all these questions and more you can answer to find your 'food disgust' score in this viral quiz for IDR Labs.

By answering 32 questions you can get a breakdown of how affected you are by the presence of fish, insects, decaying fruit and vegetables, mould, raw meat and more to get an exact percentage score measuring your food disgust.

What you then do with this exciting information is up to you but it is something to do while you are procrastinating more important tasks like work.

It sure seems like that given the test has trended on Twitter today with people sharing their scores.

So if you want to do the same, feel free and join the conversation.

Or if you don't want to question whether you would be happy to eat an apple that a caterpillar has crawled across, or something like that, why not do other quizzes instead?

What do you mean you've got something better to do?

