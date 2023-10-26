Gen Z are fed up of the sex or romance shown in TV and film

When it comes to sex and romance TV and film, Gen Z has had enough of it, according to new research.

The ‘Teens and Screens’ study from UCLA collected responses from 1,500 Zoomers aged between 10-24 who believe there is too much of a focus on romantic relationships - 47.5 per cent to be exact.

In fact, over half (51.5 per cent) of those surveyed said that they would like to see more platonic relationships being depicted on screen.

Meanwhile, many (39 per cent) would like to see asexual relationships being represented in media.

“We know that young people are suffering an epidemic of loneliness and they’re seeking modeling in the art they consume," Dr. Yalda T. Uhls, founder and director of CSS and co-author of the study said.

Gen Z prefer films and TV that focus on platonic friendships rather than romance. iStockphoto by Getty Images

"While some storytellers use sex and romance as a shortcut to character connection, it’s important for Hollywood to recognize that adolescents want stories that reflect the full spectrum of relationships."

Uhls also referenced the fact that young people nowadays are having less sex than their parents did at their age.

Stephanie Rivas-Lara, CSS youth engagement manager and a first author on the study (and a fellow Zoomer) provided some context as to why her generation are seeking friendship over romance in their entertainment.

“As a member of gen Z myself, I wasn’t surprised by some of what we’re seeing this year,” Rivas-Lara told IndieWire.

“There has been a wide-ranging discourse among young people about the meaning of community in the aftermath of Covid and the isolation that came with it.

She added: "Adolescents are looking to media as a ‘third place’ where they can connect and have a sense of belonging – and with frightening headlines about climate change, pandemics and global destabilization, it makes sense they are gravitating towards what’s most familiar in those spaces.”

Meanwhile in the battle between old and new, 56 per cent of respondents said they prefer original content over franchises, remakes or adaptations.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.