7 female-owned brands to support this International Women's Day

8 March marks International Women's Day! To celebrate all the strong, ambitious, kind, and wonderful women of the world today, we've chosen to highlight a handful of brands we love owned and operated by – you guessed it – women.

There's also a number of great events happening around International Women's Day 2025 too.

Keep reading to possibly discover one of your new favorite brands or stores, and start supporting women with your words and your wallet.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Danessa Myricks Danessa Myricks Beauty Described by Allure magazine as "your makeup artist's favorite makeup artist," Danessa Myricks is a fantastically skilled beauty whiz who followed a career in marketing by trying her hand at her real passion: makeup artistry. Her eponymous brand followed in 2015, originally comprised of highlighters created to complement women of color by enhancing their natural glow. The line continued to expand and now has hundreds of products available through Danessa's own website with select items available at Sephora, all in a wide variety of shades formulated to flatter every type of beauty imaginable. Danessa Myricks $34 Buy Now

Unwrapped Life Unwrapped Life Shampoo and Conditioner Bars Co-Founded by Calgary-based moms, Arden and Allison Teasdale, Unwrapped Life is an eco-conscious brand that aims to help folks cut down on their everyday waste by providing plastic- and packaging-free products. Their Amazon store features some of their top products, along with the goal Unwrapped Life has set out to achieve: 20+ million less plastic bottles in the ocean by 2025. You can help them achieve this goal by swapping out your usual haircare products for their shampoo and conditioner bars in varieties like The Hydrator, an orange-scented set that provides 50 to 75 washes (or approximately three bottles of shampoo) and is color-safe, vegan, great for extensions, and totally cruelty-free. Unwrapped Life $35 Buy Now

Kendra Scott Jewelry Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Jewelry We've already talked about how much we love Kendra Scott Jewelry in our list of the 25 best stores to browse for new gems, but it's always nice to throw in a reminder! In addition to her beautiful designs and wide range of baubles from the ultra-affordable letter pendants for $65 to the more luxurious Bright Star necklace (our current fave) at $1250, Kendra Scott is also celebrating International Women's Day with the announcement of her new memoir, Born To Shine. She says in the announcement: "This brand was built by and for women, and wouldn't be where it is today without those who came before us. There's no more perfect time than International Women's Day to announce the release of my memoir, for every do-gooder with a big dream that will one day change the world." Kendra Scott Jewelry $65 Buy Now

Absolute Joi by Dr. Anne AbsoluteJOI by Dr. Anne AbsoluteJOI by Dr. Anne Created by physician researched Dr. Anne Beal, AbsoluteJOI is a line of all-natural and physician-backed skincare created for women of color looking for high-quality products that are designed to balance and calm melanin-rich skin for even tone, texture, and address common issues like hyperpigmentation and dark spots. One common problem in skincare is the white cast left behind by many sunscreens and with summer just around the corner, now is the perfect time to check out AbsoluteJOI's Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 40 Mineral Sunscreen. It's nutrient-rich, super hydrating, and comes in two shades that promise to melt into deeper skin tones flawlessly. Click through to learn more about the benefits of the product and check out the full line of AbsoluteJOI skincare including toners, cleansers, serums, and more. AbsoluteJOI by Dr. Anne $42 Buy Now

Snag Tights Snag Tights Limited Edition Tights by Snag A lot of brands talk the talk when it comes to inclusivity, but Snag Tights go above and beyond to make sure folks of all backgrounds are seeing real representation in sizing, ad campaigns, style, and more. We fell in love with them when they released a nostalgia-inducing line of adorable Care Bear-themed tights, but today is the perfect day to browse the rest of their selection and see how many styles they offer from the ultra-sexy Fishnet Mock Garter to the trendy Dark 'n Stormy tights that will look great for those in-between seasons. Snag Tights $22.50 Buy Now

True + Luscious Sheer Halo Velvet Matte Foundation True + Luscious "Makeup meets wellness in a burst of brilliant color." With an introduction like that, what else need we say about True + Luscious?! Founder Mehir Sethi, a beauty industry veteran, was inspired by her struggles with PCOS to create a line of clean beauty products that incorporate sustainable, plant-derived actives, fruit and flower extracts, and skin-soothing, vegan ingredients to help you feel your most beautiful while truly taking care of your mind and body. Check out the company's popular products like the Velvet Matte Foundation, a powder foundation created to control shine and provide buildable coverage using vitamins, minerals, and oil-absorbing kaolin clay to help you look your best and stay matte all day. True + Luscious $32 Buy Now

Memeeno Memeeno Belly Bands Created by a mother, and supported by doctors, sleep consultants, and nurses, new moms will love Memeeno's Belly Bands for babies, a band made of organic cotton that wraps your baby's stomach and helps with issues like colic, gas, tummy aches, and overall fussiness. And in addition to easing your newborn's growing pains, Memeeno is dedicated to giving back by donating a percentage of all sales to the Givelight Foundation which focuses on "building loving homes and schools for orphaned children." Click through to check out even more of the company's products, all born of a mother's frustration in trying to soothe her premie, Mariam. The full story can be found here, and make sure to check out their adorable bloomers, top knot hats, and Swaddloop blankets. Memeeno $26.99 Buy Now

