March is here, and so is the spring season! With sunnier days (hopefully) ahead, you can expect plenty of fun events around London this month.

Some of the biggest celebrations coming up include Pancake Day, Holi, International Women's Day, and Mother's Day (in the UK), so there will no doubt be themed events and activities around these occasions.

Here is a list of all the cool and exciting events happening in London this March:

Until Mar 25: London Bridge Rooftop - an all-new après destination with views across Central London

London Bridge Rooftop's Alpine lodge London Bridge Rooftop

This is your final chance to experience the ultimate winter vibes at London Bridge Rooftop, which has been transformed into an après destination - it's been on since before Christmas, and this is the final month to check it out.

The vibes are vintage ski meets Alpine lodge rooftop, all complete with cable cars, vintage Alpine decor, and a food and cocktail menu inspired by the slopes.



There's also a beautifully decorated festive pergola, live DJs, and free-flowing mulled wine teapots to your own private cable car booths, plus the place is decked out in vintage ski memorabilia including wooden skis, vintage poles, boots, goggles and photographs.

For more information visit the London Bridge Rooftop website.

All month long: Electric Shuffle offers limited-edition Margarita menu

Electric Shuffle

National Margarita Day may have been at the end of last month, but Electric Shuffle are offering its limited edition Margarita menu right through until the end of March.

All in all, there are five stunning twists on the classic drink, including an alcohol-free version for those who want to enjoy the flavours of a Margarita without the boozy kick.

For more information visit the Electric Shuffle website.

From 4th March: Outdoor exhibition celebrating ‘extraordinary ordinary’ women lands in King’s Cross for IWD 2025





HighlightHer

To celebrate International Women's Day (on March 8), HighlightHer, a vibrant, colourful and illustration-based outdoor exhibition will be on Granary Square art benches in King’s Cross until March 30.

The illustrations are by London artist Hanna Benihoud and will celebrate ordinary women doing extraordinary things

You can also get involved by highlighting the women in your lives "who are quietly being completely remarkable," and selected stories will be illustrated to create the exhibition.

Stories can be shared via the King’s Cross Instagram page.

4th March - Indulge in Michelin-Starred Pancakes at Pavyllon London in Mayfair for Pancake Day (and throughout March)

Pavyllon London

Yannick Alléno’s Michelin-starred Pavyllon London is offering fluffy Salted Maple Pancakes for £18, drizzled with rich brown butter

In addition, you''ll be dining in the heart of Mayfair’s most elegant lounge and dining room, and there's a selection of fresh juices and teas for a breakfast or brunch to remember.

Try it out at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.

For more information visit the restaurant's website.

5th March - Dave's Hot Chicken x Certified Letter Boy streetwear capsule collaboration

DHC x CLB

Viral chicken joint Dave's Hot Chicken has teamed up with A-List tattoo artist Certified Letter Boy, (celebrity clients include: David Beckham, Central Cee, Rick Owens, Bugzy Malone and the late Liam Payne.) to drop a blistering limited-edition clothing collection.

The collection will only be available at an exclusive pop-up shop at Dave’s Hot Chicken’s Shaftesbury Avenue site on the 5th of March. Available from 6:30pm.

It’s first come, first served, so get there fast before the collection is all gone.

Each item is the cost of a Dave’s meal, and lucky customers will receive a hot chicken meal for their efforts on the house:

DHC x CLB Cap : £12.49 (same as a Dave’s 1-3 meal)

: £12.49 (same as a Dave’s 1-3 meal) DHC x CLB T-shirt : £15.45 (that’s a Dave’s 1-3 + a soft drink)

: £15.45 (that’s a Dave’s 1-3 + a soft drink) DHC x CLB Hoodie: £16.48 (Dave’s 1-3 + a top-loaded shake)





5th March - Sky Garden's French-Asian-Caribbean Feast

Sky Garden

Calling all foodies!

Top chefs Kerth Gumbs and Thomas Lemercier for an unforgettable evening of flavour experimentation at Fenchurch Restaurant on on March 5.

What can guests expect? Two of London's most creative chefs will be subverting tradition with an innovative French-Asian-Caribbean feast.

Book your spot here.

8th-13th March: Get Colourful at Vivek Singh's 'House of Holi'

House of Holi

Vivek Singh’s legendary House of HOLI is back!

Enjoy celebrating the Indian festival of colour with a 30-minute blast of exhilarating paint-pelting followed by a feast of delicious dishes at Cinnamon Kitchen City on Devonshire Square from March 8-16.

Try Cinnamon Kitchen’s vibrant five-course Holi menu, or sip on colourful Holi cocktails on the all-weather al fresco terrace.

Tickets: HouseofHoli Adult Admission 15 years+ : £15 Children: £10 (note: under 14s must be accompanied by an adult), HouseofHoli + Special Cocktail / Mocktail: £25, and House ofHoli + Special Holi Menu: £50

For more information visit here.

13th and 20th March: EFT Tapping Workshops at Lift 109 at Battersea Power Station

Joshua Atkins

Learning and try Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), a somatic mindfulness practice that can be a powerful tool for tackling stress and anxiety through the simple act of tapping different energy points on their bodies, led by intuitive psychology coach and founder of The Happy Me Project, Holly Matthews.

What's more you can try this out while 109 metres atop the iconic Power Station’s northwest chimney, detached from the noise of the city.

Limited tickets are available now via www.lift109.co.uk.

29th and 30th March: Tea & Tarot for Mother's Day at The Landmark London in partnership with ARgENTUM Apothecary

The Landmark London

The Landmark London launches its new Tea & Tarot experience in partnership with luxury brand, ARgENTUM Apothecary.

Treat your mum or mother figure to delicate patisserie, savouries and scones - all complemented by Champagne and tea blends inspired by ARgENTUM’s alcohol-free fragrances, which are rooted in personality archetypes.

Additionally, there will be a collection of tarots for the various personalities and they are invited to try the corresponding tea from the menu, "designed to celebrate every woman’s individuality and unique self."

In terms of pricing, Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea is £102 per person (including a glass of Palmer & Co. Champagne or Wild Idol non-alcoholic Champagne). Meanwhile, guests can order a bespoke non-alcoholic cocktail ‘LOVER’ for £15.

Book your reservation here.

