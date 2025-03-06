Six empowering ways to celebrate International Women's Day 2025

International Women's Day 2025 is here, and there are so many empowering ways to celebrate the best women in your life.

From supporting local female-run businesses, to streaming a playlist packed with your favourite female artists, it's important we use this day to encompass all things women - you could even check out X's gender pay gap bot to see how your workplace stacks up for equality.

The first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1975, but 62 million girls are still not in school, and it's more important than ever to fight for the change.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters

Why not read...

March 2025: All the exciting events happening in London this month from pancake day treats to IWD art

9 laws that have transformed the lives of women