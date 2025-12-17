The most controversial fashion trend of the 2010s is making its comeback

Vintage fashion is having its moment, and there's nothing to make you feel ancient quite like trends from the 2010s debuting on the younger generation.

While we're thrilled to see the return of flared pants and bomber jackets, there are some trends that are meant to be left to rest, and nothing has divided people quite like the return of one piece that was just as controversial during its time: hidden-heel trainers.

Made popular by Isabel Marant, the high-top sneakers feature chunky Velcro straps, a padded tongue, and have a hidden wedge inside that give you a height boost of two inches without the need for stilettos.

They first had their moment back in 2011, when everyone from Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé proudly strutted the streets in the shoes, making them one of the most popular, albeit divisive styles of the era. They even became the focal point of the 'Love On Top' music video, engraining their impact into pop culture history.

The trainers first made their comeback on the Lyst Index’s Q2 report, with the Bekett Hidden Wedge High Top ranked as the eighth hottest product in the world, with global demand spiking 630 percent this year.

Since then, they've started popping up in paparazzi snaps once more, with 'it' girl of the moment, Tyla, wearing them during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and Blue Ivy Carter sporting them at an LA Lakers game in recent weeks (no doubt taking inspiration from her mother).

They haven't lost their value either, with Blue Ivy's burgundy pair retailing for a cool £525/$703.

But one thing's clear from their resurgence - it's the younger generation embracing their freak-factor, while those who were around to witness their rise and subsequent fall in the 2010s are skeptical at how, of all trends, this has been the one to rise from the ashes.

"I think people think that they're either so ugly or so cute", one content creator, @camsterzzzz, perfectly summarized in a video on TikTok.

"I hated these so much. I still do. Man I’m glad I never got them", one person confessed.

"I think these are about to make a comeback. I didn’t participate then. I won’t be participating now", another admitted.

"I hated these sooo much and thought everyone was out of their mind", a third wrote, while another disagreed, penning: "Bring them back".

"I still have them and wear them faithfully! They look so much better now we're out of the skinny jeans/leggings era", someone else added.

Whether you love them or loathe them, it's proof that eventually everything will have its heyday once more.

