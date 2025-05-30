The top beach destinations to travel to this Pride Month, according to experts

The top beach destinations LGBT+ holidaymakers are heading to this summer have been revealed.

Summer and the beach go hand-in-hand, and with Pride month on the horizon, celebrations are well and truly due.

Expedia surveyed 1,000 LGBTQ+ Brits to find out the trending destinations ahead of Pride, revealing a number of fresh travel trends and insights, too.

The list of top summer beach destinations includes a number of exotic places across the world, including Phuket and Gran Canaria, plus the well-known party island Ibiza.

But the beach that has topped the list is closer to home - Brighton.

This beach getaway on Britain's south coast has had a thriving LGBTQ community for decades, with the first gay and lesbian pubs popping up there by the 1930s, according to Brighton & Hove Museums . The first Brighton Pride March took place in 1973, and today it’s known as the “gay capital” of the UK.

One in three LGBTQ+ Brits are planning to visit this summer, outpacing global hotspots like Cape Town in South Africa, Sitges in Spain, and Key West in Florida.

Top beach destinations this summer among LGBTQ+ travellers

Brighton Mykonos Phuket Gran Canaria Ibiza Malta Sitges Cape Town Key West, Florida Provincetown, Massachusetts

When choosing a destination, safety remains a priority among the LGBTQ+ community (43%). Community endorsement is also an important factor, with half using word-of-mouth from friends in the community when deciding where to go.

The study also found that Thailand is among the most welcoming destinations, which should come as a relief for those wanting to recreate The White Lotus season three which was primarily filmed on the island of Koh Samui and was the focus of a "travel boom" earlier this year.

Thailand is considered one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly countries in Southeast Asia, and in January this year it legalised same-sex marriage, making it the first country in the region to do so. The country has anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBTQ+ people and Bangkok Pride, which first took place in 1999, will return from 1 June 2025, with celebrations set to continue through the rest of the month.

“This summer, LGBTQ+ holidaymakers are blending the comfort of familiar favourites with the thrill of discovering new destinations. Here’s my number one tip when choosing your destination: check the ‘LGBTQ+ welcoming’ search filter on Expedia to find a hotel that has opted into our Inclusivity Pledge – ensuring a respectful and welcoming experience for all,” said Melanie Fish, spokesperson for Expedia. “My second tip is to ‘sandwich’ your summer travels: flight prices are lower in June and the least busy time to travel is late August.”

