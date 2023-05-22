How a savvy solo traveller managed to fly to three countries for less than £50

A savvy traveller has been sharing how she managed to fly to three different countries for less than £50.

Sabina Trojanova, 29, looked at the cheapest flights the night before she was due to travel, and set off on an impromptu adventure, taking her to Dublin, Marseille, and Palma.

Her flights between the three all came in under £18, and while on her travels, she vowed to try the national dish of each place.

The Londoner also budgeted £200 for each destination so she could stay in hotels and explore while there, bringing her total spend to £613.83.

