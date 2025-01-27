Model reveals how you should pose if you actually want to like your photos

A good Instagram feed can make you feel like the most powerful person in the world. Spending hours taking hundreds of photos to decide you don't like any of them, however, is not.

But now one model is saving the day by revealing her subtle hacks that will completely transform the way you pose in photos, and might actually convince you that you like them.

Natalie Elise, who is signed to a number of major modelling agencies including Ford Models and APM New York, has been showing followers what it takes to get that effortless model look that's still perfectly curated.





@nataliexelise pretend to hold rice between you fingers to give your arms shape and feel more natural 🤍

Her solution? A grain of rice.

In the video, Natalie shows how you should link your fingers together in front of you as if you're holding a tiny grain of rice.

The post doesn't only feel natural and nonchalant, but it also helps to round your arms, and give the appearance that they're elongated.

"I carry around a single grain of rice just in case", one person joked in the comments.

"Thank you! I never know what to do with my hands", another added.

Someone else wrote: "I learned this a few years ago and did it for any of my wedding portraits that I wasn’t holding my bouquet and it works so well."

However, maybe it's not for everyone, because someone else chimed in: "I did this and looked like C-3PO from Star Wars."

Can't win 'em all.

