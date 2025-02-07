'I have been influenced': These viral sweatpant-jeans are every office worker's dream

If you're someone who works in an office all day long, loves to eat when you go out to dinner, or just values being comfortable in general, there's one consistent factor at play: Jeans are not the one.

What's more, it's near-impossible to find that pair of perfectly-fitting denim that's both flattering and functional - but fear not - one of the most genius solutions to our fashion woes is currently going viral.

This is a true 'act fast or you'll miss it' moment.

Remember when jeggings were the pièce de résistance of our wardobes circa 2012? Imagine that concept, but with a less-cringe 2025 upgrade.





@louhibbert I’m never taking them off🙊🤤#sweatpantjeans #jeans #comfyjeans #ragandbonejeans #ragandbone @ragandbone @Selfridges

Meet the miramar sweatpant-jeans.

Rag and Bone's iconic miramar jeans have been given a makeover in that, they're no longer actually jeans at all, but come in a sweatpant version that's indistinguishable from the original denim versions.

They're stretchy, they're soft, and they come in the same cuts and colours as their actual jean counterparts - there's little wonder TikTok is obsessed.

Selfridges

"I have been influenced", one person wrote under an unboxing video proving just how versatile they are.

"I'm obsessed", another person wrote.

However, some are worried they'll follow in the footsteps of the ever-nostalgic jeggings: "I feel like these look good so will be the exception but if fast fashion starts doing it I fear they will give jeggings."

The miramar sweatpants are priced between £195 and £250 dependent on the style - but will they stand the test of time? On behalf of all comfy girls, we sure hope so.

