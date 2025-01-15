The original Australian ugg boot maker is being forced to change its name following a bitter lawsuit with the US corporation that owns the trademark for the name 'Ugg'.

Family-run business, Ugg Since 1974, has been in the lengthy battle for almost 10 years with the American brand, Ugg, accusing them of copyright-related issues - since they own the trademark in over 130 countries.

Still with us? Now onto the next chapter in the Ugg-ception saga.

The American brand Ugg was founded in 1978, four years after Ugg Since 1974, but was acquired by Deckers Outdoor Corporation in 1995 for $14.6 million, propelling it to become a global brand.

Both brands sell boots and shoes that look remarkably similar, as although much of the world associate 'Ugg' with the brand, it's actually the word Australians have been using to describe that style of sheepskin boots throughout history.





"We've been proudly making Australian boots for over five decades and three generations, and we also own the trademark here in Australia, New Zealand, where the boots originated, where ugg boots originated," owner, Todd Watts said in a TikTok about the lawsuit, confirming that their name wouldn't change in Australia, but would elsewhere.





"We've been proudly making Australian boots for over five decades and three generations, and we also own the trademark here in Australia, New Zealand, where the boots originated, where ugg boots originated," owner, Todd Watts said in a TikTok about the lawsuit, confirming that their name wouldn't change in Australia, but would elsewhere.

He explained that Ugg Since 1974 would now become known as Since 74.

He added: "It's extremely hard to fight a lawsuit against a multi-billion dollar company.

"Our roots are still the same, the quality is still the same, the product is still the same...we are the original and we will still be the original no matter what the label says on the back of our boots."

So, how do you know which type of Ugg boots you really have? Well their logos are actually scarily similar, and the average consumer probably wouldn't even notice.

The difference in logo between the two brands Ugg/Ugg Since 74

However, Watts explained that the Deckers-owned Ugg brand actually uses a bigger style of 'G' in the middle of its logo in the video, which now has over 7 million views.

Some commenters flooded the family-run business with support, offering to buy new pairs of winter boots to support them.

"I always wondered how Uggs were sold so cheaply and now I know why! Will buy me a pair of Since 74s from now on!", another added.

Someone else commented: "I didn’t even know there was an original and another Ugg. Now I feel bad because I was just telling my daughter Uggs lost its quality. Now I see I had your Uggs for my first purchase back in ‘09."

But I think we can agree whichever brand you decide to purchase your boots from, one thing remains consistent - they're exceptionally cosy.

Indy100 has reached out to Deckers Outdoor Corporation for comment.

