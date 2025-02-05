We're all trying to do our bit to get healthier, whether that's drinking more water, working out more, or making sure we get the vitamins we need through the right supplements.

And if you needed anymore convincing about the impact supplements could be having on your body, new research suggests that one key supplement could be the key to slowing down biological ageing - I just know Bryan Johnson is losing it right now.

The study, led by Heike Bischoff-Ferrari from the University of Zurich claims that vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as staying on top of your exercise regimen, reduces the risk of infections and falls, prevent cancer and reduces premature frailty - meaning you'll be able to do more later in life.

The three-year study was conducted with the help of 777 people over the age of 70, with different groups given different levels of vitamins to take. All of the participants performed 30 minutes of strength training at home three times a week to make it a fair test.

These everyday supplements ‘slow down biological ageing’, according to scientists Pexels

When the researchers analyzed the blood samples, they found that taking omega-3 fatty acids slowed down biological aging by almost four months, with key components like age, BMI, and gender playing no part in the outcome.

"These results inspired us to measure the direct influence of these three therapies on the biological aging process in the Swiss DO-HEALTH participants," says Bischoff-Ferrari.

"These three factors (exercise, Vitamin D, Omega-3) combined had the greatest impact on reducing the risk of cancer and preventing premature frailty over a three-year period, to slowing down the biological aging process."

However, there's still more research to do and this could just be the start.

"There is no generally accepted gold standard for measuring biological age," Bischoff-Ferrari explains. "However, we analyzed the best currently validated epigenetic clocks, which reflect the state of the art."

The study's next plan is to bring a wider diversity of people into the research, to see how other factors, such as lifestyle and location play into the results.

