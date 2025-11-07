Shein protestors removed from opening of first store in Paris

Retail giant SHEIN kicked off its first ever permanent brick-and-mortar store inside Paris’s historic BHV Marais on Friday (November 7) - but not without drama.

Amid long queues of bargain-hunters, a group of protesters gathered outside warning about SHEIN’s ultra-cheap fast-fashion model, environmental impact and controversial listings.

A handful of demonstrators tried to storm the arrival, yet security and police moved in quickly and the store opening went ahead.

Supporters cheered the arrival of low-cost fashion, while critics warned the brand’s Paris presence threatens local industry and ethics in fashion.

