Shein pulls 'child-like sex dolls' after French watchdog alert

Shein has reportedly withdrawn a range of child-like sex dolls following allegations from a French watchdog that the company was selling items resembling minors.

On Sunday (2 November), France's Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs, and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) stated it "found that the e-commerce site Shein was selling child-like sex dolls," alongside other pornographic products such as adult-appearing sex dolls, and referred the matter to judicial authorities.

In their statement, the DGCCRF said: "Their description and categorization on the site leave little doubt as to the child pornography nature of the content."

French finance minister Roland Lescure issued a stern warning on Monday, describing the dolls as “horrible objects” and cautioning that “if these behaviours are repeated, we will be entitled to… ban access to the French market for the Shein platform,” he told BFM TV.

He added: “These horrible objects are illegal.”

“This has crossed a line,” Lescure said in a radio interview, noting that a formal investigation is now underway.

Responding to the controversy, Shein told Reuters: "The products in question were immediately removed from the platform as soon as we became aware of these major shortcomings."

The company emphasised that "Shein has a zero-tolerance policy towards any content or products that violate our internal policies or applicable laws."

Getty Images

The controversy comes shortly after Shein announced plans to open a store in BHV Marais, one of Paris’s most famous department stores.

The store sparked public outcry, prompting a petition titled "PARIS MÉRITE MIEUX QUE SHEIN!" – or "PARIS DESERVES BETTER THAN SHEIN!" – which has already gathered over 117,000 signatures.

Indy100 reached out to Shein for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.