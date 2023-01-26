Skims are selling a 'micro bikini' the size of a tortilla chip

x
Video
Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS have just launched a 'micro bikini' - and it's so small it covers the same surface area as a tortilla chip.
TikTok user Sarita placed the crunchy snack over the bikini to show just how 'micro' the thong and triangle bra set really is.
However, despite being barely-there, the bikini top will set you back $28 (£22.50), and the bottoms, $14 (£11).
In a follow up, Sarita shows off just how small the set really is, joking that it's "not really going to work for anyone".
