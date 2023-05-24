Kim Kardashian reveals one of the only places she isn't recognised by anyone

Kim Kardashian has revealed the last place she managed to go where no one recognised her, and it's definitely not close to home.

The reality star appeared on Jay Shetty's podcast, where she revealed that Japan is one of the few places she can walk around more freely, after being thrust into the spotlight from a young age.

"Everyone is really respectful, and even if they might recognise you, they don’t ask for photos", she explained.

"It’s a really amazing experience. I think it’s important.”

