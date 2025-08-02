This is how a simple bedroom layout mistake could be messing with your sleep

We're constantly on the hunt for ways to improve our sleep - and when we're addicted to scrolling, there's little wonder we need all the help we can get.

But it's not the only thing messing with your beauty sleep - and one of the biggest factors could be the way your bedroom is set up.

Apparently, the layout of our bedroom can affect whether we get those precious eight hours of sleep every day, according to the ancient Chinese belief, feng shui.

In feng shui, it is believed that the way your house is built or the way that you arrange objects impact your success, health, and happiness.

In particular, having your mirror placed in front of your bed is believed not to be a good move because feng shui experts say this layout can cause nightmares.

Though it’s not that shocking when you think about it, considering mirror jump scares are a signature horror movie feature (looking at you The Shining, Carrie and Dracula).

According to feng shui, our soul leaves our body when we fall asleep at night and mirrors opposite the bed and cause problems as the soul might get spooked by seeing its reflection, thus causing us to have nightmares.

But it’s not just nightmares alone we need to worry about as something called “soul-stealing” can occur, when the soul mistakes the image in the mirror as the “real body,” according to Feng Shui Nexus.

Insomnia is can also be caused by the mirror placement as a result of draining a person’s energy due to the fact a mirror “doubles and bounces” the room’s energy.

Not ideal if you’re seeking a peaceful night’s sleep.

Feng shui expert Vicky Sweetlove revealed to Mattress Next Day: “When a mirror is placed in front of the bed, it is mirroring everyone in the bed and then it is symbolic of a third party being in the relationship”.

However, the mirror placement alone isn’t the only thing you can do to successfully feng shui your home this Halloween.

The expert also advises not to decorate your hallway, dining room and kitchen with black Halloween decorations because “black represents the element of water and this could be overwhelming and a feeling of drowning and depression when entering your home.”

Though she does suggest burning orange candles to create a soothing energy within the home, adding: “When you are burning orange candles, it brings in the feeling of warmth connecting to the sacral chakra and your relationships with your home and family”.

So, next time you’re having a nightmare or are suffering from insomnia - perhaps take note of where your mirror is in your room.

This article was originally published on 30 October 2021

