London in the sunshine is a wonderful thing, and Spring is here in the capital after a long wait.

The new season is bringing with it a host of events and activities, too. As ever, the capital has a whole lot to offer, with a great selection of arty offerings and bottomless brunches to check out over the coming weeks to name a few.

There’s the chance to check out affordable cultural hotspots and enjoy free events in the city too, as well as plenty more besides.

These are our picks of the best things to do in London this May.

*Make sure to book in advance and check for availability before heading to the venue as events are likely to sell out*

Get your groove on at Wide Awake Festival

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard headline Getty Images

Kick festival season off with an eclectic line-up at Wide Awake Festival, taking place this year at Brockwell Park. The festival is all about celebrating independent music and counterculture, with loads of acclaimed artists on the bill. Bag your ticket now to see the likes of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, who headline, joined by the likes of Young Fathers, Slowdive, The Dare, Dry Cleaning and Squid.

May 25, Brockwell Park, from £59.50, buy tickets here

See Tom Holland in Romeo & Juliet

Getty Images

One of the biggest names in Hollywood right now, Tom Holland, is taking to the stage for a new production of Romeo & Juliet in the capital for his first theatre role since playing Billy Elliot as a child. Other cast announcements have yet to be announced, but the new adaptation comes from director Jamie Lloyd, who is known for putting on star-studded, blockbuster productions such as the West End staging of The Seagull with Emilia Clarke and Cyrano de Bergerac with James McAvoy. This looks to be another one theatre fans won’t want to miss.

*Tickets are currently sold out, but as the website states, "please keep checking the website for any production hold returns"*

From May 11-August 3, St Martin's Ln, WC2N 4BG,buy tickets here

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with margaritas and mezcal

Los Mochis, with branches in Notting Hill and the City, is known for delivering an intriguing blend of Mexican and Japanese cuisines, and this month they’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo in style. For a week only, they’re offering bespoke cocktails including the Los Mochis Margarita to mark the occasion, as well as offer guests an exclusive flight tasting of either Patron or Lost Explorer Agave Mezcal – perfect for pairing with fresh sushi, Wagyu Grade 5 Tomahawk Steaks, and much more from the menu.



May 2-9, various prices and locations, book here

Laugh it up at Mama Shelter London

Getty Images

There’s a new comedy night to look out for in the capital, with Mama Shelter London set to announce a new summer series of gigs – kicking things off by welcoming Nish Kumar to headline the Hackney venue.

The gig is taking place on May 14, which is Online Romance Day – so what better way to reflect on the world of modern dating with sets from Mock the Week alumni and celebrated stand-up Kumar, plus a host of friends.

The event is MC'd by stand-up Alexandra Haddow, who will also welcome to the stage Will Robbins, Micky Overman and Josh Weller.

May 14, 437 Hackney Rd, E2 8PP, from £12, eventbrite.com

Take part in a sleep retreat in the capital

Lab Tonica

Founder of contemporary wellness brand Lab Tonica, Kitty McEntee, is hosting a new Sleep Retreat at Green Place Studios in Hackney this month, welcoming guests to join for activities such as workshops on the power of scents, sedative breathwork and taking part in a candle-lit soundbath – as well as learning how to blend their own sleepy pulse point product to take away.

May 16, Green Place Studios, 127a Elderfield Road E5 0AY, tickets £49.46, eventbrite.co.uk

Enjoy a birthday feast at Cavita

Adriana Cavita Cavita

Adriana Cavita will be hosting a five-course dinner in collaboration with Vivek Singh, Melissa Thompson and Daniel Watkins, to celebrate the second anniversary of Mexican restaurant, Cavita in Marylebone, this month.

It’s a chance to sample dishes from some of the most well-respected chefs in the capital and check out a culinary hotspot, with tickets for the event priced at £70.

May 24, Cavita in Marylebone, 56-60 Wigmore St, W1U 2RZ, tickets from £70, sevenrooms.com

Saturday comedy nights at Angel Comedy Club

Catch up and coming stars of the London comedy circuit before they make it big at the Angel Comedy Club. Plenty of their regulars have gone on to massive things, and the club’s venue at the Bill Murray pub is one of the most relaxed and friendliest places to see comedy you’ll find anywhere.

Saturdays during May, 39 Queen's Head St, N1 8NQ, angelcomedy.co.uk

Take a cocktail masterclass at a Saltburn-inspired bar

The decor at the newly opened Cocktail Club in Old Street is inspired by the hedonistic country pile Saltburn – but, thankfully, they decided against serving drinks inspired by Jacob Elordi’s bathwater…

The venue opened earlier this year and guests can book cocktail masterclasses, learning from some of the best in the business. Groups of six and over can book a two-hour slot of their choice any day of the week, and they’ll receive a “welcome drink, followed by learning how to mix, muddle, and shake 3 cocktails with our world-class bartenders”.

If you wanted to organise a more relaxed visit, the happy hour offers are well worth checking out too (two for £12 cocktails from 5pm to 8pm Monday-Thursday, 4pm to 8pm Fridays and 3pm-7pm on Saturdays).

Masterclass tickets £40pp, 63 Worship St, EC2A 2DU, thecocktailclub.com

Enjoy a Disney day out in the capital

Disney has arrived in London in a big way, with Disney100: The Exhibition taking place at London Excel into May and beyond.

There’s plenty for fans of the much-loved films to love here, including original artworks, artefacts, costumes, props and memorabilia celebrating the magic of the movies.

There’ll be plenty of interactive fun for families to enjoy together and the event will feature 10 galleries themed around classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to contemporary favourites like Encanto.

Until June 23, Tickets from £16, London Excel, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, E16 1XL, disney100exhibit.com

Hip Hop brunch at Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

Blues Kitchen

For a really stellar musical experience, with excellent food and vibes for days, the Blue Kitchen Shoreditch is offering one of the best brunch offerings we’ve seen in the city every Saturday.

The Hip Hop Orchestra brunch features an excellent live band, bringing to life nostalgic hip hop classic and R&B hits for audiences with three live sets. You’ll be just as struck by the superb musicianship as the food, which combines moreish BBQ with southern classics and interesting small plates.

There’s also plenty of veggie options – as well as one of the best vegan burgers you’ll find in the city.

Tickets start from £15 per person, which includes entry and a table. Bottomless drinks can be purchased as an add on at the check-out for £19.95.

Every Saturday, entry costs £15, 134-146 Curtain Rd, EC2A 3AR, buy tickets here





