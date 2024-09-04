Legendary meme appears on Celebs Go Dating 18 years after going viral

Celebs Go Dating is back, but this time, it's not the famous faces on the show turning heads.

During last night's episode (3 September), fans were delighted when Helen Flanagan went on a series of dates, and appeared to recognise one of her potential suitors from a meme 18 years ago.

Danny Andrews, from Barrow, was the star of a bodybuilding documentary that saw his strict "fish and a rice cake" routine go down in British meme history.

Showing the actor his new ricecake brand off the back of his viral success, she admitted she'd struggle to date someone who was a meme.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.