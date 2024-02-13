Wholesome ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the comfort of your own home

Now the turkeys, tinsel and mistletoe are packed away for another year, stores took no time flooding shelves with hearts, sentimental poems and red roses.

That's right, it's officially the month of love.

Now, not to be a buzzkill but most people celebrate the occasion without knowing the many theories behind it. One of the most popular ones is actually quite unromantic.

The first Valentine's Day was declared by Pope Gelasius on 14 February, 496 AD – though we don’t know which St. Valentine he was referring to. It could have been St. Valentine the former Bishop of Interamna, or a more mysterious St. Valentine martyred in North Africa years before.

People often lean towards it being St. Valentine the Roman priest, who continued wedding ceremonies despite a ban from Emperor Claudius. He was said to have fallen in love with the jailer's daughter, slipping her a note reading "From Your Valentine." He was sentenced to death on 14 February.

The UK didn’t start celebrating until the 1500s with the first Valentine's Day card written in 1477.



Valentine's Day has since evolved into a capitalist phenomenon, with reservations for 14 February booked up months in advance.

To avoid the hustle and bustle, many people have opted for a more peaceful evening at home – and we have some ideas to recreate a date night in the comfort of your own home:

Côte at Home

Côte restaurants have created the ultimate night-in for two.

Launched in 2020, the prestigious brand delivers all the ingredients needed for a fine dining experience at home. From premium steaks, pork, lamb and chicken, to an expansive selection of artisan French cheeses and fine wines, the attention to detail is unmatched.

Côte's limited Valentine's Day menu boasts a starter of either cheese souffle or French onion soup. The main is made up of two fillet steaks prepared by their in-house butchery, complete with garlic butter golden fries and peas à la Française.

For dessert, Côte offers a choice between tarte au citron served with raspberry compote or almond financier with cherry compote.

What's better, couples can add a bottle of Laurent Perrier to make the occasion extra special.

The limited menu is available for delivery from 7th February 2024 until 17th February 2024.

Côte





Grubby X Redefine Meat plant-based Valentine's box

Redefine Meat has partnered up with Grubby for a limited Valentine's recipe kit.

Redefine Meat’s premium whole-cut 'beef flank' has only ever been available in top UK restaurants. But now, couples can recreate the delicious meal at home.

"We only work with the best when it comes to our collaboration partners and Redefine Meat is top of its game when it comes to replicating the taste, texture and flavour of meat – we are thrilled to be showcasing their plant-based Beef Flank exclusively with our customers," Martin Holden-White, Grubby Founder, said.

The recipe will be a premium Valentine’s option on the Grubby menu from 9th February until 22nd March.

Grubby X Redefine Meat









Recreate your first date



Valentine's Day is one of the most divisive days of the year. Some love it, others hate it.

For those feeling the love this year, recreating your first date is the perfect sentimental gesture – and all it requires is a bit of planning and a trip down memory lane.

People online have been sharing their own recreations of first dates and racking up thousands of views in the process. Of course, you don't have to go as far as recording the set-up though.





@stuartandfrancis AD We recreated our first ever date and Debenhams helped make it super special. #firstdate #loveislove #lgtnq









Paint and sip

Amp up your average movie night by hosting a paint-and-sip at home.



The wholesome activity has been sweeping social media, with pop-up events taking place across the UK and US. That said, they're ever so simple to recreate at home with a handful of crafts and your favourite beverages.





@portia.lynne Cute and inexpensive date night idea! #Paintandsip #athomepaintandsip #diypaintandsip #datenightideas #datenightpaintandsip









Breakfast in bed

Cliché, but classic and always a winner.

If you're not fully sold on the idea of Valentine's Day but want to at least acknowledge it, whip up your favourite breakfast – or try something new and be a little creative, like these Good Mood Food:





@goodmoodfood.uk the way to my heart 💛 #fyp #valentinesrecipes #breakfastinbed #breakfastinspo #romantic #yolk #brunchrecipe #valentinesfood #valentinesgift #brunchideas #breakfastrecipes #toast









Baked by Steph DIY cookie kit



Valentine's Day falls on a Wednesday this year, meaning some may want to relax or wait until the weekend to celebrate.

Baked by Steph's cookie kit makes the perfect mid-week activity for a wholesome night in.

The kit includes everything you need to make your very own heart designs.

Baked by Steph





