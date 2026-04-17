21 years since Stella McCartney's first collaboration with H&M sold out on its first day, the two brands are reuniting once more for another collection that marries the designer's signature British style with the high street giant's accessibility.

McCartney was actually H&M's second ever designer collaboration, which have since gone on to become an annual shopping event in their own right, driving crowds of shoppers to its key locations at the crack of dawn in hopes of securing a slice.

Other collaborators over the years have included Moschino, Balmain, Versace, Mugler, and Karl Lagerfeld.

The new (or, not so new) partnership was announced back in December 2025, and now, five months on, we've finally got a release date, prices, and sneak peek at the collection.

We got our first glimpse at the Fashion Awards - where it was announced - when Emily Ratajkowski, Amelia Gray and Bel Priestly were among the 'it' crowd who wore pieces that soon, we'll all be able to purchase.

Stella McCartney

Other famous faces including Reneé Rapp, Adwoa Aboah, and Angelina Kendall feature in the newly-released campaign imagery.

What's more, this collaboration is uniquely Stella McCartney, in that it has a huge focus on sustainability; something H&M has been tapping into more in recent years through its recycling scheme and commitment to responsible materials (91 per cent of H&M's materials were recycled or sustainably sourced last year).

That means that eco-friendly materials are about to take centre stage, with organic cotton, Ecowel (made from recycled vegetable oils), and Biofleax recurring throughout the pieces.

The clothes and accessories themselves plays with McCartney's usual juxtaposition of sharp tailoring with relaxed t-shirts, and rhinestone bras alongside slouchy tote bags.

Plus, there's even a nod to her Beatles dad, Paul McCartney with a grungy 'rock royalty' tank top.

Getty

"So happy we got a Stella suit", one person wrote, acknowledging McCartney's own style, while another said: "I can't wait for this."

Here's what we know about the upcoming collection...

When is Stella McCartney x H&M released?

The full collection launches in stores and online at H&M on 7 May 2026. As ever with their designer collaborations, be prepared to queue in real life, or patiently wait to access the website. May the fastest finger win.

How much does Stella McCartney x H&M cost?

Prices across the 26 pieces from £27.99 all the way up to £229.99.

That being said, many of the looks are reminiscent of pieces available in her showroom that exceed four-figures (including a wool two-piece suit coming in at £348 for the full set), so if there's something on your wish list, it may be time to snap up a steal while you can.

What's in the new Stella McCartney x H&M collection?

Let's take a look around...

Red drape dress £119.99, Cream asymmetric drape dress, £74.99

H&M

Rhinestone bra, £189.99, Rhinestone bodysuit, £189.99













H&M

Hoodie, £54.99, Trench coat, £189.99





H&M

Chain dress, £189.99, Chain tank top, £139.99





H&M

Blue striped shirt, £74.99, Blue striped trousers, £74.99





H&M

Logo t-shirt, £32.99, Lace-trim dress, £89.99





H&M

Logo bodysuit, £27.99, Two-tone jeans, £74.99





H&M

Blazer, £259.99, Snake print dress, £74.99





H&M

Black blazer, £229.99, Wool trousers, £119.99





H&M

Small tote, £74.99, Large tote, £139.99





H&M

Mesh tote, £89.99, Snake print shoulder bag, £119.99





Ballet flats, £139.99, Bomber jacket, £189.99





H&M

Rock Royalty tank, £37.99, Bucket bag, £189.99





H&M









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