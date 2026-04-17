Victoria Beckham breaks silence on Brooklyn Beckham drama for the first time

Victoria Beckham has finally addressed the Brooklyn Beckham rift... kind of.

When the former Spice Girls star was asked about her eldest son in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, she avoided naming any of her children, replying instead: "I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much."

"We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be," she continued. "And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it."

To recap, Brooklyn turned to Instagram in January with a six-page statement surrounding alleged family matters, claiming he had been "silent for years," and had no choice but to "speak for myself and tell the truth".

He accused his parents of making continuous efforts to undermine his and Nicola Peltz's relationship, and felt "uncomfortable" and "humiliated" on his wedding day.

At the time, he penned: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Despite this, Victoria told the WSJ that the negative press off the back of Brooklyn's bombshell claims had not affected her business.

"I think that ultimately people are buying my product because the product is really good," she shared. "I don’t think they’re buying my eyeliner just because it’s me."

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