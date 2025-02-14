‘Walk a mile’ TikTok trend proves £700 heels inspired by Zendaya are a must-have

Christian Louboutin's 'So Kate' heels have become so synonymous with Zendaya (despite being named after Kate Moss), everyone is convinced that she's now got her own namesake pair of heels, known as the 'Miss Z', which were released in January.

While they look remarkably similar to the So Kates, the heels the Dune actor has been sporting at every red carpet for years are notoriously some of the most painful high-end shoes you can buy.

In fact, it quickly became a trend last year that women would film themselves 'training' in their 120mm heels just to be able to stomach a night out in them.

Zendaya is no stranger to a pair of notoriously-painful So Kate heels Getty

But Louboutin heard our cries, and brought us the Miss Z - a more functional version of the iconic silhouette.

While it's not confirmed to be named after Zendaya (other rumours suggest it was a nod to Gen Z), there's pretty good rationale as to why she would have inspired a pair.

It comes with a 100mm heel, but it's the first pair of shoes they've released with an 'everlasting sole', meaning in theory, you should never have to get it repaired like you do their other models.

That justifies the £700 price tag, right?

What's more, it's the first pair of Louboutin heels that has a cushioned insole, and an illusion heel which to the naked eye, looks thin and stiletto-like, but is actually slightly thicker, making it easier to walk in. Louboutin are in their comfort era.

And now the fashion pros who already have their hands on a pair are out to prove just how comfortable the Miss Z stilettos can be, by quite literally walking a mile in their Louboutins, inspired by Iggy Azalea's iconic 2014 lyric.





@rendagrella Replying to @coldlasagna1997 now THIS is the BEST designer shoe I have EVER worn!! I am so impressed!! Now I want the 80 mm as a work shoe!! @Christian Louboutin you outdid yourself!!These are 🔗 on my LTK! Got them at @Nordstrom NYC ✨





One TikToker, Renata D’Agrella Kenen, takes to the streets of New York to put hers to the test, and makes it 11 blocks (around 0.75 miles) before she feels any discomfort at all.

From there, she began feeling discomfort in the balls of her feet - but in comparison to other shoes she's tested, it didn't seem to put her off.

"THIS is the BEST designer shoe I have EVER worn!! I am so impressed!! Now I want the 80 mm as a work shoe!!", she captioned the video, confirming her thoughts.





So Kates vs Miss Z Christian Louboutin

"If I did this….every bone in my ankle, leg, and foot would break in multiple places", one person joked in the comments.

"I need you to test this on Dublin cobbles because even in flats you risk your life", another chimed in.

But it would seem she's convinced a lot of others, with multiple users now putting the heels to the test for themselves.

@jasminedarya Honestly I fear I need them and I’m absolutely obsessed @Christian Louboutin #christianlouboutin #missz #missz100 #christianlouboutinmissz #zendaya #lawroach #sokate #sokates #christianlouboutinheels #louboutin #louboutins #brownthomas @officialbrownthomas

"I absolutely fell in love with them and I wasn't expecting to - I'm not a heels person", Jasmine Darya said after trying them for the first time.

Consider us sold.

Why not read...

Donald Trump's trainers may land him in serious legal trouble

Zendaya dropped major engagement ring hint in 2022

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.