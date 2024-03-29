Who is Abbas Attar – today's Google Doodle?

This Good Friday, Google Doodle has honoured the 80th birthday of Abbas Attar, a French Iranian photographer and journalist.

The black and white image shows Attar holding his camera against a backdrop of the famed Google logo and what appears to be a collection of photos.

Attar is renowned for his photojournalism, documenting the political and social life of places in conflict.

During his career, he covered conflicts in Biafra, Bangladesh, Northern Ireland, Vietnam, the Middle East, Mexico, Chile, Cuba, and South Africa during apartheid.

Attar also covered the revolution in Iran from 1978 to 1980, later returning in 1997.

He released a private journal-style book Iran Diary 1971-2002 filled with Iranian history and personal writings.

Between 1983 and 1986, Attar travelled through Mexico and later released Return to Mexico: Journeys Beyond the Mask.

Then, from 1987 to 1994, he delved into Islam throughout the world, releasing the book and exhibition Allah O Akbar: A Journey Through Militant Islam, an exploration across 29 countries.

He later explored Christianity in his 2000 book: Faces of Christianity: A Photographic Journey.

From 2008 to 2010 Abbas looked into the world of Buddhism. In 2013, he created a similar project on Hinduism.







Google





The Google description reads: "Today's Doodle celebrates French Iranian photographer and journalist Abbas Attar, whose photojournalism chronicled the experiences and plights of communities around the globe."

Abbas passed away at the age of 74 in Paris on April 25, 2018.

