New 'All Eyes on Rafah' post encourages users to share real image – not AI

Activist Greta Thunberg and 350,000 other Instagram users are encouraging people to share a new 'All Eyes on Rafah' post featuring a real photo from the airstrike aftermath.

It comes after an AI-generated image circulating online received criticism after Israel attacked a Rafah refugee camp on May 26, killing 45 people including women and children.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "tragic mishap".

"Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night there was a tragic mishap," Netanyahu said on May 27 to Israel’s parliament. "We are investigating the incident and will obtain a conclusion because this is our policy."

The initial Instagram template, expected to be one of the most shared AI-generated images online, was described as "obscure" by many, with some accusing it of taking away the realities of what is going on in Rafah.

Now, a new template has surfaced online and it features a real-life image from the attack.

"We all shared the AI image," the text overlay reads. "Now let's share the real image."

The image has already been shared 400,000 times and counting, including from Swedish activist Thunberg.

Instagram

The slogan appears to have originated off the back of a comment from Rick Peeperkorn, director of the World Health Organisation’s Office of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In February, he made the statement after Netanyahu ordered an evacuation plan ahead of planned attacks.

Since then, organisations including Oxfam, Save the Children, Americans for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace have echoed the statement.

