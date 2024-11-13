Dr Disrespect Rumble rumours rear after YouTube stream comments

Dr Disrespect has sparked rumours he is considering moving to Rumble after he appeared to pause and think when responding to a comment during a recent YouTube stream.

The streamer also recently boasted about the huge following he still has despite taking a two-month break earlier this year following the controversies that have surrounded him.

Dr Disrespect previously confirmed he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which he has since deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



He received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of streamers and companies cut its ties with him, including his own studio Midnight Society, which despite mutually agreeing to part company has since distanced itself from him even further.

Dr Disrespect claimed in a stream since his comeback he would "be right back in it" with the studio but Midnight Society described the comment as a "baseless claim" and said it's "not true".

He's been back streaming for a little while now and during his most recent one, he read out a comment that said: "Rumble suits you better."

Dr Disrespect replied: "Rumble's numbers were crazy last night, eh? Jesus." He then paused, seemingly deep in thought, before adding: "Good for them. Good for them."

A number of users commented on a post shared on X / Twitter saying he appeared to be thinking about the prospect of doing so and that he should do it.

A clip of this was even Retweeted by Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski.

Dr Disrespect is waiting to see if YouTube will accept his monetisation request after his channel was demonetised earlier this year because of the controversies.

After the messaging minor allegations came to light at the end of June, the streamer reappeared after a two month hiatus in a fiery comeback stream called 'The Truth', now his most watched broadcast on YouTube, on September 6 in which he addressed allegations he had inappropriately messaged a minor on Twitch.

In that, he claimed to use the word 'minor' in his deleted statement and "emphasise" it so it would be picked up.

Part of that statement said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes."

Recently, Dr Disrespect said he is still "running towards greatness" and that "it's okay to stumble".

