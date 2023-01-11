Phil DeFranco had the perfect response to Logan Paul's Matrix reveal

Logan Paul has been compared to Andrew Tate after posting about “the Matrix”, and it's sparked a big reaction on social media.

In case you missed it, far-right influencer Tate sent a cryptic tweet on Sunday (January 8) with he and his brother Tristan Tate in custody in Romania after they were detained under human trafficking and rape charges.

The tweet read: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”

What he was referring to, no-one seemed exactly sure. But it seems to have caught on as Paul has now tweeted about the “Matrix” too.

“The matrix is real. pray you never become its target,” he wrote on Twitter.

The comment caused a big reaction, with plenty of people having their say on the post.

American YouTuber Philip DeFranco was quick to hit back at Paul, mocking him by writing: “Is the Matrix in the room with us right now, Logan?”

DeFranco, best known for the news commentary programme The Philip DeFranco Show, wasn’t the only one to comment on the post.

YouTuber Mutahar had one of the most popular responses, writing: “It's called personal accountability. Try it sometime.”

“Quoting taaaaate ?!,” another wrote, while one said: “my guy just take some accountability lol.”

What could Paul have been referring to?

Well, it comes as Paul is facing criticism after it was reported that an animal sanctuary rescued an abandoned pig that previously belonged to him. On Monday, The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary shared a video to its social media accounts of its rescue of an abandoned pig named Pearl.

It was also recently reported that Paul denied accusations he scammed fans after facing accusations in a three-part documentary from cryptocurrency journalist and YouTuber Coffeezilla, real name Stephen Findeisen, who spent 12 months putting together a series about Paul's CryptoZoo - a project was intended as a game which users can make money through by earning NFTs.

Paul's words seemed to echo that of Andrew Tate Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Paul has since apologised for threatening a defamation lawsuit, with Coffeezilla tweeting last week to say: "Logan called me. He said he’s deleting the two responses, and is dropping the lawsuit threats. I believe he’s making a third response, which I’ll be delaying my video to include. Hopefully this time he takes accountability and refunds the victims of CryptoZoo. That’s what matters."

Paul then posted a message to the CryptoZoo Discord server and said: "Hey all, just wanted to update you," he wrote. "I deleted my initial response to Coffee's series. It was rash and misaligned with the trust issue at hand, so I called him today and apologised.

"The war is not with Coffee. In fact, I'm grateful he brought this to light. I will be taking accountability, apologising, and coming forward with a plan in the near future. Thank you all for believing in this project and sticking with me. I know it's been bumpy but your support is everything to me and I will make this right."

