'Hooters for incels' cafe hiring more staff after seeing business boom

A controversial cafe branded ‘Hooters for incels' is now hiring more staff because of a boom in business.

Animaid Cafe waitresses at the Japanese-inspired eatery wear short skirts as part of their manga-style uniform. It was slammed by local councillor Joanne Harding last month who said it made her “flesh crawl.” One customer also dubbed the cafe in Manchester ‘Hooters for incels'.

But Animaid’s bosses are now looking to hire more ‘maids’ as management credits the councillors’ comments for an increase in customers. Staff at the questionable venue wear anime-style uniforms which also include fishnets.

Before entering the cafe, punters must agree to a set of rules including do not touch the maids. It is the only cafe of its kind in the UK and based in the city’s indoor trading market ‘Afflecks Palace.’

The theme is influenced by maid cafes in Japan where staff dress up in maid outfits to serve customers drinks and snacks. Typically, a customer is put on a pedestal as waitresses refer to them as “masters.”

After discovering the cafe, Cllr Harding said: “'A "maid cafe" - No touching or asking to touch the maids. ”We have a gender-based violence strategy and ask "is this ok?”

Many locals agreed with Harding and slammed the venue for its bizarre list of rules. However, the cafe responded to the claims and insisted the touching rules were there to empower the maids.

One of the managers, Vic Littley says comments made by the councillor helped put the cafe on the map and they are now in need of more ‘maids.' She said: “Customers have stuck by us since the media attention.





”We have become a lot busier since and are currently hiring more staff to help out. A bad situation has turned into something more positive. Attention from the counsellor made us want to improve our service. There has been a fast increase in positive attention too. More people are open to hearing about what we do and asking questions. “

