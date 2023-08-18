Residents shook by sighting of mysterious 4 legged creature in their backyards

Residents in Texas are confused by a strange four-legged creature that was spotted lurking in a backyard.

Tina Kahlig, from Hill Country Village, snapped a photo of the, yellowish-brown animal that appears to be the size of a large dog, with a long tail and large ears and was in his garden.

“I was inside and I looked out into the yard,” Kahlig told KENS 5 .

“And I saw an animal right here and thought, ‘Wow, what is that?'”

The creature walked around her yard and ate some berries on the ground just a few moments before vanishing into the brush, Kahlig said.

There is a local legend around Hill Country Village, which is only about 15 miles north of downtown San Antonio, about an old mountain lion wandering the area, but it’s never been documented, city officials told KENS 5.

The city has reached out to Texas game wardens but has yet to receive a response, according to the outlet.

The San Antonio Zoo’s director of mammals, Rachel Malstaff, said the animal appeared to be either a dog or coyote when he reviewed Kahlig’s photos.

Meanwhile, two vets at the zoo, Dr. Rob and Dr. Tarah, told KENS 5 it could be a dog with skin issues.

