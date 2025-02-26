A$AP Rocky’s lawyer rejected Diddy case due to ties with Jay-Z

ASAP Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina revealed he was once approached to look into the Sean 'Diddy' Combs case – but rejected it due to personal ties with Jay Z.

Lawyer Joe Tacopina represented ASAP Rocky in court for two felony counts in connection with an alleged incident from November 2021, where he was accused of assaulting his former friend, Terell Ephron (A$AP Relli), with a semi-automatic firearm.

ASAP Rocky, whose name is Rakim Mayers, was found not guilty.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Show with DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God and Jess Hilarious, lawyer Tacopina shared that he was asked to take on Diddy's case but turned it down because he represents Roc Nation and "a lot of people in Roc I'm very close with."

"Jay and [Roc Nation president] Desiree Perez, who's the most amazing, like – bomb of a boss. Jay is amazing. You know, Jay Brown, all those people are just, like, they really are special, special people. That's sort of family to me and I don't think they see eye-to-eye with P Diddy," he explained.

Charlamagne highlighted the remark about not seeing "eye to eye," adding that fans assume the rappers are close because they have photos together.

Tacopina responded: "Everyone wants a picture with P. Diddy, at one time or another when they went to a party but when things got real, years and years ago..."

Diddy is currently behind bars and awaiting trial on 5 May, and has denied all the accusations against him.

