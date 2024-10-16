Diddy ‘gang raped’ woman as 'payback' for saying he was involved in Tupac's murder

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly punished a woman in the most unthinkable way after she accused him of involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Combs, 54, is accused of “violently gang raping” Ashley Parham back in March 2018, after she suggested he played in a part in Shakur’s shock death.

A new lawsuit, filed in Northern California federal court on Tuesday, claims that Diddy, along with several unknown accomplices, used a TV remote to rape Parham, whom he had allegedly met during a FaceTime call a month earlier.

This video call was allegedly instigated by a man Parham met outside a bar who wanted to “to impress people with his famous friend,” according to the lawsuit obtained by NewsNation.

However, Parham made clear that she wasn’t impressed by his association with Combs, explaining that she believed the latter had something to do with the drive-by shooting that killed Tupac.

Diddy reportedly heard her remark and vowed that she would “pay" for it.

Then, on March 23, 2018, Parham was allegedly invited to the man from the bar’s house in Orinda, California, ostensibly to help with his cancer medication.

But this was all a ruse, the lawsuit suggests, and the man had, instead, “set her up” to be assaulted by Diddy.

Combs brandished a knife at Parham and threatened to give her a “Glasgow smile,” the suit claims.

However, he was allegedly put off the idea by Kristina Khorram, his Chief of Staff, who reportedly told him that the “Glasgow smile” would turn off any potential clients they would “sell” Parham to.

Combs allegedly then proceeded to douse Parham’s body in oil or lubricant as he removed her clothes, accompanied by the man she had met at the bar.

The 54-year-old then allegedly began “violently raping” Parham with a remote control, telling her "her life was in his hands" and that, "if he wanted he could take her” and “she would never be seen again”.

She was then raped by three other men who were present in the apartment, the suit states.

After the alleged assault, Khorram allegedly forced an immobile Parham to swallow an unknown pill. She was then treated in a local hospital.

Immediately after the alleged incident, Parham contacted local police, telling them she had been raped by Combs, but the suit claims no action was taken.

A few weeks later, in April 2018, she provided a statement to Walnut Creek Police and filed a report with the Orinda Police Department but, this time, opted not to identify Combs as her attacker.

Parham said she omitted the hip-hop mogul’s name out of fear that “she would be ignored […] and/or would be further harmed by Defendant Diddy if he discovered she named him to police.”

The California resident is suing Combs, Khorram and a number of other defendants, and is seeking a substantial sum in damages plus a jury trial.

It comes after six more people lodged lawsuits against Diddy, including four men, one of whom was 16 when he was allegedly assaulted.

Responding to the slew of fresh accusations, lawyers for the disgraced rapper said in a statement: "Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defences, and the integrity of the judicial process.

"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone - adult or minor, man or woman.”

Indy100 has contacted representatives for Combs and Khorram for comment.

